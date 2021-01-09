Electra Beverages on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former WNBA champion and entrepreneur Fran Harris took her sports drink to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get an investment.

According to the episode synopsis, Harris “knows what athletes want when it comes to sports drinks.” The goal of the company is to provide “supernatural and healthy hydration,” according to the company site.

Harris pitched her product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner.

Here’s what you should know about Electra Beverages on Shark Tank:

1. The Company Was Launched as a Healthier Alternative to Other Sports Drinks

According to the company website, Harris created Electra as a way for athletes to get energy without all the sugar.

“I launched Electra out of pure frustration with current products in the sports drink space,” the website reads. “Too much sugar. Too many calories. Not enough function.”

The mission is to provide “supernatural and healthy hydration to everyday doers, hustlers and athletes.”

2. The Founder is a Retired WNBA Player

Harris is a retired WNBA player. She also played in Switzerland, but when she was done with basketball, she knew she wanted to find something else to do, according to the company’s website.

Harris played basketball with the Houston Comets and at the University of Texas.

“After I retired from the WNBA and playing in Switzerland, I started to play around with the idea of launching a better-for-you beverage company,” the website reads.

She continues, “Then something special happened in the spring of 2019.”

3. The Idea Started During a 5K Run

She writes that she decided to run and walk with some people who were walking a 5k and looked like they needed encouragement, according to the website.

“But within a few minutes of ‘supporting’ these eager beaver runners, it became respiratorily apparent, to me at least, that not only had I NOT trained for this 5K, but that I also had no idea how I was going to tell them that I was a basketball player – not a semi-long distance runner – and that I was about to make a U-turn and head back to the snack table,” Harris writes.

She says that she tried to stop, but the people she was running with said she was on their team and should finish the race with them. Then, after the race, she went to drink a popular sports drink and realized how much sugar was in the beverage.

That’s how she came up with the idea for Electra.

4. The Product Comes in Three Flavors

At the time of writing, the Electra sports drink comes in three flavors, and they can be purchased individually or in a variety pack.

The flavors currently available are Passion Punch, Oh Yeah! Orange and Litty Lemonade.

The variety pack comes with one bottle of each flavor and can be purchased online for $11.99. The drinks also come in packs of six or 12.

5. The Beverages Contain No Artificial Flavors

According to the nutrition information, the Electra beverages contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, flavoring or colors.

The beverage is sweeter with a zero-calorie sugar called NCZ sweet, which is made from fermented sugarcane. The electrolytes in the product come from sea salt, coconut water concentrate, watermelon concentrate, potassium and magnesium.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Harris can get a deal on her beverage company from one of the sharks.

