Fans Skewer Madison, Cat & Other ‘Bachelor’ Contestants in Memes

Memes and other fan reactions flew after the first episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, of Zach Shallcross’s season of “The Bachelor.” Fans skewered Madison, Cat and other contestants online.

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive, is “The Bachelor” on the 27th season of the show. Be forewarned that some of the tweets and memes contain spoilers for Monday’s show. Madison featured in a lot of them because of her dramatic exit from the show and behavior towards Shallcross. Some fans thought she came on too strong and seemed insecure.

Fan reactions focused on people’s favorite or least favorite contestants.

“Greer made a powerpoint to move to TX, and she got the first impression rose. 🥴🥴🥴🥴🤣” one fan wrote. “This weird boring choice is just proving a point, Zach!”

Some fans didn’t think Shallcross was that into Madison from the start. She is Madison Johnson from Dilworth, Minnesota, and he sent her home early after she caused drama on the show, including interrupting his conversation with another contestant to kiss him and crying.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Didn’t Think Madison & Shallcross Had Any Chemistry

A lot of people had things to say about Madison.

“Ooof that kiss! Maybe Madison just really needed a breath mint 🤷🏻‍♀️” wrote another fan.

My 3 cents about the Madison and Zach scena:

1. Jessie Palmer surely got out of there quick when Madison came to talk to Zach.

2. The age she listed seems suspect.

“Not a bit surprised, and glad, that Madison was the first to be sent home. Hopefully she now knows that forcing yourself on someone is a big turn-off,” another tweeted.

Some felt a lot of candidates looked alike:

One fan questioned why people didn’t find time to talk to Shallcross, since so many contestants complained about it.

GIFs popped up on Twitter about some of the candidates’ comments on the show.

According to this fan, the facial expression of the night went to Brooklyn.

This fan directed the “line of the night” to host Jesse Palmer.

Fans weighed in on whether they like Shallcross. “I love this conversation with Katherine and Zach I like how Zach is joking around. Seems far more relatable than how most act. Maybe I will like this guy,” a fan tweeted.

Lots of fans weren’t fans of Madison.

Other contestants were also skewered by fans.

Contestant Cat Was Among Those Inspiring Memes & Comments

A lot of fans weighed in on contestant Cat.

This fan didn’t like her contouring.

“Congratulations to Cat on being the first ‘producers forced Zach to give you a rose cause we think you’ll start drama’ rose of the season. A real honor,” a fan wrote.

This fan thought she was going to become the “token crazy girl” on the show.

“Mercedes is ridiculously hot,” wrote a fan.

Greer also inspired some commentary.

“Kaity, such a weird spelling!! Also a cringe and gross bigger in TX joke. Not sure I like you,” a fan tweeted.

Even the meatballs received commentary. “#bachelor never in the history of this show have I seen a person I’ve related more to until I saw someone shoving too many meatballs into their mouth and like…I really get that,” a fan wrote.

