Bryan Kohberger, Idaho Murders Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bryan Kohberger is the suspect and criminology graduate student who is accused in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, who were killed in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30, 2022, in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, court records show. His name was first confirmed by WPVI, a Philadelphia news station.

The accused man’s full name is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, according to Monroe County court records in Pennsylvania. According to WPVI, authorities had been searching for Kohberger and located him in the Town of Effort, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains region.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger mug shot. Courtesy: Monroe County Correctional Facility https://t.co/gGdWLru0vz pic.twitter.com/JErr0TX1bn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Kohberger is facing extradition to Idaho on murder charges, the WPVI news station reports. Kohberger, an Albrightsville, Pennsylvania native, is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, not far from Moscow. According to the WSU website, Kohberger is pursuing his Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology. In college, he was a student investigator for a survey that explored people’s actions, thoughts, and feelings when they committed crimes.

One question in the study, “Why did you choose that victim or target over others?” Another reads, “After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?”

The deaths have roiled the campus town. The four friends were found with knife wounds inside a home, according to previous statements from police, who created a website to round up all press releases, debunk rumors and give out information as the community remained gripped in fear. The deaths were previously ruled homicides, police said. The biggest clue previously released by police was the fact that they were searching for a white Hyundai Elantra vehicle seen in the area.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement.

The cause of death was homicide by stabbing, according to the coroner. Police have not released details about how they were led to Kohberger, whether he knew any of the students, and a motive.

1. Kohberger Had a ‘Quiet, Blank Stare’ When He Was Taken Into Custody Near the Pocono Mountains on December 30, 2022, Reports Say

When Kohberger was arrested, he “asked if anyone else was arrested,” Entin wrote in a tweet, adding, “I’m told he had a ‘quiet, blank stare.’”

NBC Philadelphia first broke the story that a man was in custody in the Idaho murders and later also named him as Bryan Christopher Kohberger.

Court records obtained by Heavy for the Court of Common Pleas of Monroe County shows that the extradition was filed December 30, 2022 against Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the same day as the arrest.

The suspect was being held at a county correctional facility with the destination location given as Monroe County prison. His city was listed as Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and the document says “Bryan Kohberger” under “alias.” No bail information was listed.

Kohberger was referred to in the NBC Philadephia story as a “person of interest.” Authorities have not yet confirmed the arrest. NBC New York called the man a suspect in its headline.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Kohberger is in custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

According to the NBC Philadelphia story, which broke on December 30, 2022, Kohberger was “taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains” in connection with the November 13, 2022, Moscow homicides.

2. Moscow, Idaho, Police Announced They Are Holding a Press Conference on December 30, 2022

In a press release posted to their Facebook page, Moscow police announced that they will be holding a 1 p.m. PT press conference on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at 206 E. 3rd Street of Moscow City Hall. That announcement came on the morning news broke about Kohberger’s arrest.

Police Chief James Fry “will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 13,” the press release says. “Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Moscow, and University of Idaho will be present.”

The police statement did not address NBC Philadelphia’s story about a suspect arrest, but it said, “Please hold all media inquiries until after the news conference.”

“All four victims were students at the University of Idaho. Please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event,” a police news release stated.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the families of GonCalves and Mogen, who were close friends.

“The Vandal community lost four incredible people. Kaylee held a very special place in my heart as my sorority little. I will forever cherish our friendship and all of the amazing memories we made together. 👼🏼💛✨ ” a woman who shared the GoFundMe wrote.

3. Kohberger Studied Psychology at a Pennsylvania Community College & Researched the ‘Emotions & Psychological Traits’ of Criminals While in Grad School

Bryan Kohberger posted on a Reddit thread about a research project.

The headline for the post reads, “Research participation needed.” The post has now been deleted, but Heavy saved a screenshot, which you can read above. The study starts,

Please note that the following survey asks you to detail your most recent criminal offense, whether you were caught or not. In the event that you were not charged, convicted, or incarcerated for the offense, you may still participate in this research.

It lists Kohberger as a “student investigator,” and reads,

We are interested in understanding how emotions and psychological traits influence the decision-making involved in committing a crime. After completing a series of background questions, you will be presented with open-ended questions relevant to the most recent crime you were involved in and asked to detail your thoughts, emotions, and actions from the beginning to end of the crime commission process. In order to best understand your unique psychological traits, surveys will be included after the open-ended section. Please be assured that your responses will be kept completely confidential.

Questions in the survey dig into whether a person committed their first crime when they were alone, whether they were employed, whether they were under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and more.

Other questions in the survey include, “How was your life right before the crime occurred?” and “Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your home? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling at this point” and “How did you travel to and enter the location that the crime occurred?” and “After arriving, what steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target (i.e., person or object)? Please detail your thoughts and feelings.”

Kohberger then obtained a master’s degree from DeSales University, according to a commencement document from DeSales, which is located in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

Police Chief James Fry said in a November 20, 2022, press conference that the murders have shaken the community. He called it a “complex and terrible” crime that would take time to resolve.

Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said in the news conference that on the evening of November 12, Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar and then a food truck in downtown Moscow, arriving home at 1:45 a.m. Kernodle and Chapin arrived home from a frat party at the same time. At 1 a.m., the two surviving roommates returned from other places in the community and did not wake up for some time.

The 911 call was made just before noon and was placed by the phone of one of the surviving roommates. The cause and manner of death was homicide by stabbing. It was likely they were all asleep during the attack. Each was stabbed multiple times, and some had defensive wounds. There was no sign of sexual assault.

Investigators have determined two areas of interest in the city, canvassing them for additional surveillance video and tips.

According to Lanier, the two surviving roommates, a male seen at the food truck wearing a white hoodie, a private party who provided rides home to Kaylee and Madison in the early morning hours. “Additionally, the identity of the 911 caller and the 911 call have not been released,” Lanier said.

He said investigators were aware that multiple phone calls from Kaylee’s and Madison’s phones to a male. They were not tied and gagged police said in a news release. Detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters but did not find anything. Detectives have not located a weapon.

Police said the “totality of the circumstances” leads them to believe it’s a targeted crime but they aren’t able to say who was targeted specifically because of the ongoing investigation.

They don’t believe the 911 caller was the killer.

The mayor Art Bettge, told Fox News that the motive is not clear and could range from a “burglary gone wrong” to a “crime of passion.”

The home is about 500 feet from the Sigma Chi fraternity.

“On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a press release.

The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow are “deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident,” police wrote in the press release.

4. Kohberger Previously Worked in Security for a Pennsylvania School District

Kohberger omce worked in part-time security for the Pleasant Valley School District in Pennsylvania, according to a 2021 story in the Times News.

The Times News story reported that another person had replaced him, saying that the new hire was moving “from casual security to part-time security, replacing Bryan Kohberger.”

The students’ Instagram pages show that they were close friends.

People filled Mogen’s last Instagram post comment thread with tributes and lamentations. “You deserve justice, peace, and power. I hope your loved ones, friends, and community can receive the same,” wrote one.

“my heart is broken for the entire idaho community and college students nationwide. so many tragedies. rest in peace ❤️,” wrote another.

Goncalves’ last Instagram post showed her with friends a day before her murder and read, “one lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday 🤍”

In May, Goncalves wrote a post about Mogen. She wrote, “swipe to watch me and @maddiemogen grow up together!! happy 21st maddie may🤍 I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to be the main character in all my childhood stories. see you at the bars in 14 days, 14 minutes, and 14 seconds, i love you!!!”

Goncalves’ family released a statement to CBS News. “Kaylee was, is, and will always be our defender and protector,” the family wrote “… She did absolutely everything she set her mind to. She didn’t hold back on love, fights, or life.” The family asked people not to spread “harmful rumors” about the murders.

Chapin’s most recent post on Instagram showed him with Kernodle, and read, “Freshman year in a nutshell.”

Kernodle’s last Instagram post showed her with Chapin. “Happiest of birthdays to @ethanchapin4 ❤️ life is so much better with you in it, love you!” it read.

Chapin was a triplet, according to GSkagit.com. He studied in the Conway School District through eighth grade and went to Mount Vernon High School, the site reported.

The university said:

The students were: Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

The Mad Greek restaurant posted a tribute to two of the victims, who worked there:

It is with a broken heart and deep sadness to share with you that we have lost two of our own here at Mad Greek.

Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered. Maddie was also the face behind our social media pages. With this incredible loss, we have shut down to process and grieve. Our deepest sympathies go out to all of the friends and families of Xana, Maddie, Ethan and Kaylee. We as a team offer our support to anyone in need at this time. ❤️

-Jackie and all of the Mad Greek Family You will be greatly missed. Thank you for being a part of our family/team and for helping me so much over the years. Until we meet again. Love, The Worlds Best Boss 💕

5. A Hyundai Elantra Was Confiscated in Pennsylvania, Reports Say

ELANTRA FOUND IN PA: A Hyundai Elantra was taken away from Bryan Kohberger's home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources tell @NBCNews. A white Elantra had been a possible clue in the case. Latest: https://t.co/uNGJ1CWndG on @WFLA pic.twitter.com/Y2fMqnTbnL — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) December 30, 2022

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that a Hyundai Elantra “was taken away from the person’s home in Pennsylvania on Friday,” December 30, 2022.

Police made a search for Hyundai Elantra a key prong of their public statements during the investigation. “Progress continues to locate the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th,” Moscow police wrote in a press statement posted to their Facebook page just two days before the arrest.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share regarding this case and have identified over 22,000 vehicles. If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the police press release says.

Kohberger is listed on Meritpages.com as being a graduate of “Northampton Community College, Class of 2018” and “From Albrightsville, PA.” That website says that he made the dean’s list at Northampton, where he was studying “Liberal Arts, Psychology,” according to Meritpages.com.

“The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation,” police wrote in a news release early on in the case.

Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey wrote parents and guardians:

We are saddened to hear of the four University of Idaho students who lost their lives so tragically this past weekend. Our hearts go out to the University of Idaho Community and the families of those four students on this day of remembrance. The Moscow School District, with the assurance of the Moscow Police Department, will be holding classes as usual today.

The mayor told Fox News that the crime happened between 3 and 4 a.m.

