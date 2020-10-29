The Father of ‘Southern Charm’ Madison LeCroy’s Son: What We Know

On Instagram, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy posts a lot of photos of her young son…but who exactly is her son’s father? Is her child the son of her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Austen Kroll?

No, LeCroy’s son is not Austen Kroll’s child. LeCroy’s son is named Hudson, and he is seven years old. However, not much is known about his father. LeCroy has never talked about her son’s father on the show and doesn’t feature him on her social media pages. The father of LeCroy’s son seems to be a mystery to the public.

However, even though Kroll isn’t the father of LeCroy’s child, it seems like he has a nice relationship with her son. “Her son is a very cute kid, and he’s very well-behaved,” Kroll said to Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast in 2019, according to Bravo. Though, Kroll also noted that he’s leaving a lot of it up to LeCroy. “I’m kind of following her lead because she’s the ultimate kind of decision-maker here on if I’m the right fit for her lifestyle and so on and so forth,” he said to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “So I’ve always been following Madison’s lead. And I really think that we just kind of [take it] one day at a time.”

Craig Conover Recently Gave an Update on LeCroy and Kroll’s Relationship

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, their Southern Charm costar, Craig Conover, gave an update on LeCroy and Kroll’s relationship status. “We all want to not be a part of it anymore, like, you can only lead a horse to water so much, but you can’t force them to drink and that’s just what it got to,” Conover told Us Weekly. “It’s just not good for anyone. I think it affects his career, his business, his happiness, everything.”

Conover continued, telling Us Weekly, “I love Madison. Austen has all the information he needs to make an adult decision and he chooses to stay with her. So you’ll see why though in this season that it’s still an issue.”

Even Kroll himself has admitted in the past how hard it is to break up with LeCroy. “We’ve tried to go our separate ways,” Kroll said during an appearance at BravoCon in 2019, according to People. “Madison has been a person for me for a long time and it’s really tough to walk away from something like that. She’s a hell of a woman and I find it hard to walk away from.”

LeCroy Posts a Lot of Photos of Her Son on Her Social Media Pages

It seems like LeCroy and her son have a great relationship. LeCroy constantly posts pictures and provides updates about her son on her Instagram page. On August 16, LeCroy posted a sweet picture of her and her son, writing in the caption, “Even though this year hasn’t been smooth sailing, I’ve made some great memories with my little boy and to me that’s all that matters!”

On June 5, LeCroy also posed for a picture with her son, writing about how similar the two of them are. LeCroy wrote in the caption, “My kid is turning out just like me. Well played, karma. 😜”

