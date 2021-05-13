Are Married at First Stars Paige & Chris Still Together?

“Married at First Sight” stars Paige Banks and Chris Williams became the only couple in the history of the series to say they were “undecided” on Decision Day.

The couple decided to split in the middle of the season after Chris said he found Paige unattractive, found out his ex-girlfriend was six weeks pregnant with his child and purchased a brand-new car from his ex — among other offenses and transgressions. Paige tried to make the marriage work, believing they were brought together by God, but eventually cut him off after he continued to play hot and cold with her.

It seemed like a forgone conclusion that both Chris and Paige would decide to divorce on Decision Day. After all, they had already stopped filming the show up until then. But Chris had another surprise for the experts and viewers. After praising Paige, he turned to his legal wife and told her that his ex-girlfriend Mercedes Myrick miscarried the baby. Chris then bolted out of the room and Paige ran after him.

Once they returned to the room with the experts, both Paige and Chris told them they weren’t ready to decide if they wanted to stay together or divorce. After some coaxing from Pastor Cal Roberson — and utter shock from Dr. Vivianna Coles — Paige said she wanted to get a divorce from Chris. The incident reportedly lasted hours and led to the experts needing a second day to finish filming Decision Day.

Overall three couples chose to stay married from season 12: Ryan and Clara, Erik and Virginia and Vincent and Briana. Jacob and Hayley chose to divorce — though in a much smoother process than Chris and Paige.

Chris & Paige Might Still Be ‘Entangled’

Decision Day wasn’t the end for Paige and Chris’ relationship. A preview for next week’s tell-all, it seems like Chris and Paige continued their relationship after Decision Day. It’s a move that was predicted by season 11 star Miles Williams. Miles, along with other past participants, discussed the outcome of Decision Day on a special episode.

“I firmly believe that they will still be entangled,” Miles said, as noted by Reality TV World.

“I feel like they’ve got a situation-ship, not a marriage,” added Karen, Miles’ wife from season 11.

“I think they’re going to want to try to give it a full shot, but I don’t think that it’s going to be a healthy relationship,” added Amani, another participant from season 11.

Chris Is Happy ‘MAFS’ Season 12 Is Over

Chris wasn’t shy about sharing his enthusiasm for season 12 of “Married at First Sight” coming to an end.

He posted a video that showed him dancing on a chair to his Instagram account on May 13, the day after Decision Day aired on Lifetime. “When you hear it’s finally over!” he captioned the clip.

During the same Decision Day special for Lifetime, Miles argued Chris wasn’t ready to be married. “Chris is immature, he was not ready for marriage, and he did not honor Paige the way she deserved to be honored,” the “MAFS” star said, per Reality TV World.

