Are Marijuana Dispensaries Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

If you live in a state where marijuana and cannabis are legal medicinally or recreationally, you might be wondering if dispensaries are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Unlike liquor stores, this isn’t typically determined by an overarching regulation. Rather, it’s often the dispensaries themselves who decide.

Some Dispensaries Are Open for Christmas But Others Are Closed

The good news is that in many locations, dispensaries do have the option of being open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. But to find out if the dispensary near you is open, you’ll need to call the closest location and ask.

Here are some examples of what dispensaries in the U.S. are doing for the holiday. Note that these are just examples and not an all-inclusive list.

California

La Brea Collective in Los Angeles is open 365 days a year, including Christmas, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Colorado

Colorado Weedery plans to close at 4:20 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, and they will be closed all day on Christmas Day. Because of the pandemic, they also require visitors to wear a face mask and to place orders online to save time. Visitors are asked to come with cash in hand, and online orders will be held until the close of the day on the day the order is placed.

Colorado’s Rocky Road dispensary in Aurora is closed Christmas and closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Rocky Road Original on Thornton is closed on CHristmas. However, the Rocky Road Vail location plans to be open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. Face coverings are required for entry to any location, by both customers and employees.

Green Solutions in Colorado, in contrast, will have all locations open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NVUE Pharma in Colorado’s hours vary depending on the location. Some are open on Christmas Day and others are closed.

Florida

MedMen in Pensacola, Florida, is open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.

Illinois

The Evanston, Illinois, location on Maple Avenue noted that it is closed on Christmas Day but open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Michigan

In Michigan, Skymint is offering 12-days-of Christmas specials through December 24, according to its website. However, all locations are closed on Christmas Day.

Montana

Juniper Cannabis in Bozeman is open Christmas Eve from 11-5 and closed Christmas Day.

Nevada

A MedMen location on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Nevada, notes that it is open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New York

In New York, a MedMen in Salina on Buckley Road is closed on Christmas Day. One in Buffalo is also closed on Christmas Day, as are two other New York locations.

Oregon

Maritime Cafe is open Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Portland.

Vermont

Grassroots Vermont is closed Christmas Eve and Day.

Washington State

Mister Buds in Washington State is open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. but closed on Christmas Day.

Cannabis Stores Expected a ‘Green Rush’ for Christmas

AdWeek reported that Cannabis stores expected a “green rush” for Christmas. “Green Wednesday” before Thanksgiving reported triple-digit sales, with consumers spending $238 million in the four days around Thanksgiving.

This year too, due to the pandemic, shoppers are preferring ordering online or curbside pickup. Chris Lane, CMO of Airfield Supply Company, told AdWeek about 2020: “We don’t see those hours-long lines to get into dispensaries anymore. People are aggressively shopping online.”

Many dispensaries are offering holiday-specific specials this year.

