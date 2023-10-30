Concerns for Matthew Perry Were High Just Days Before His Death

Matthew Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his home in California on Saturday, October 28, 2023, according to People magazine.

Days before his death, Perry’s fans had growing concerns about him after he uploaded a handful of cryptic posts to his Instagram account. His last seven posts on his feed, all from the month of October 2023, Perry made references to “Batman.”

The first post was uploaded on October 17, 2023, just 11 days before Perry was found dead. “No need to worry everybody, I’ve got the streets tonight,” he captioned a video of screens that were featuring “The Batman” film. However, it was Perry’s post on October 22, 2023, that had fans concerned.

He uploaded a photo of a pumpkin with the Batman symbol carved into it. “Do you know what I mean?” he asked in the caption. Some fans took to the comments section of the post to ask if Perry was okay, some even wondering if he was trying to send a message.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Perry’s Instagram Followers Asked Him if He Was Okay

Following a few Batman related posts, fans seemed to become increasingly concerned about the “Friends” star’s well-being.

“So Matt, you do know there are a few of us who are a little concerned about you right now? I am hoping you’re just having a little silly fun or you’re hinting at a new project. Your fans adore you and want you to be happy and healthy – please take care of yourself? Thanks,” one person wrote.

“You trying to tell us something?” someone else asked.

“Do you want us to send help? Is this your signal???” a third question read.

“I feel like you’re trying to tell us something,” echoed a fourth Instagram user.

Perry didn’t respond to any of the comments made on his account. However, news of his death was reported just a few days later.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” his family said in a statement (via People magazine).

Matthew Perry Wrote About Batman in His Memoir

The very last chapter in Perry’s November 2022 memoir is called “Batman.” His last written line was also a nod to the superhero.

“The one thing I got right was that I never gave up, I never raised my hands and said, ‘That’s enough, I can’t take it anymore, you win,'” Perry wrote in “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

“And because of that, I stand tall now, ready for whatever comes next. Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it,” he continued, adding, “And when whatever happens, just think, What would Batman do? and do that.”

Additionally, in an interview with GQ that was published in 2022, Perry spoke about his interest in superheroes.

“I am Batman,” he told the publication. “He’s a rich loner. We both drive black, cool cars. I don’t solve crime, but I’ve saved people’s lives,” he added.

Moreover, Perry’s 10,400-square-foot abode in Los Angeles had similarities to that of Christian Bale’s Batman in “The Dark Knight,” according to the outlet.

Perry was just 54 years old.

