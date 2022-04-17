Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on Easter 2022?

Are you craving a burger for Easter 2022? If you’re looking for a quick meal for the holiday or simply want something a little less traditional today, then you might be wanting to get food from McDonald’s or Burger King. But are the stores open for Easter 2022 today? Some are, but not all. Read on for more details about store hours on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

McDonald’s Hours Vary By Location for Easter 2022

Unfortunately, there’s not one specific set rule for McDonald’s stores on Easter. Some stores will be open today, while some will be closed.

A representative for McDonald’s confirmed with Heavy that while some locations will be open, the hours vary by location.

They said: “Hours vary by location, so customers can use our restaurant locator to confirm details for their local McDonald’s.”

A representative previously told Heavy that because most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises owned by independent business owners, it’s up to the individual store whether or not they are open today. It’s not determined by the entire chain.

The chain is also offering a number of specials right now.

You can access exclusive deals from McDonald’s, including Mobile Order & Pay options and Curbside pickup, if you use the app. One of the current deals is getting a free Big Mac when you download the app and join the rewards program. After your first purchase, you’ll get to choose a free Cheeseburger, McChicken, Vanilla Cone, or Hash Browns. The app also has a deal for $1 large fries, and $.99 any size premium roast coffee or iced coffee. The app also has a Free Fries Friday special.

Another specials page (remember, exact specials vary by location) mentions that the glazed pull-apart donut is back at participating places, and goes great with a McCafe drink. Of course, all your regular favorites are also still available.

McDonald’s works with delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, if you’re interested in having your meal delivered to your home today.

Burger King Hours Vary By Location for Easter

Just like McDonald’s, Burger King also doesn’t have a set tradition for whether or not the chain is open on Easter. Some Burger King stores will be open today, while some will be closed. And for the stores that are open, hours can vary by location. Some may have shorter hours for the holiday and other locations may have regular business hours.

A Burger King representative previously told Heavy: “Holiday hours are up to our franchisees so we recommend that guest check their local restaurant for hours of operation.”

So store owners have flexibility in choosing when they’re open. Contact your local Burger King here to verify the hours at the location near you and whether or not it’s open today for Easter.

new whopper melt meals in the bk app got us like 🫠 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 12, 2022

Burger King is offering a number of deals at participating locations, including $1 delivery fee on orders of $5+ from the BK app. There’s also a free Whopper, Croissan-wich, or Original Chicken Sandwich for your first digital order.

