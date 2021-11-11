Do McDonald’s & Burger King Have Veterans Day 2021 Specials?

Happy Veterans Day! Some participating McDonald’s and Burger King locations are giving free meals and discounts to veterans and active duty military members tonight as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military.

Here’s what you need to know:

Veterans Are Asked to Confirm Details With Their Local McDonald’s & Burger King Locations

While some fast food restaurant locations are offering free meals and discounts to veterans and active duty service members for Veterans Day 2021, the participation varies by location.

“Some of the nation’s largest chains told USA TODAY that they don’t have nationwide deals planned for Veterans Day. However, some Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s locations might have discounts,” USA Today reported.

“In past years, participating McDonald’s in Ohio are among the restaurants that offered veterans a free meal on the holiday,” the USA Today report continued. “Chipotle, Burger King and Subway are also among major chains that did not share nationwide Veterans Day deals with USA TODAY.”

ABC News 10 in Albany reported that their local McDonald’s locations were offering specials for veterans.

“To honor Veteran’s Day, participating McDonald’s in the Greater Albany area will offer a free Big Mac to active duty or retired military members this On Thursday, November 11. All service members who have a valid I.D. are invited to visit participating locations to get America’s favorite sandwich available all day through the drive-thru or in-store pickup,” the Albany news outlet reported.

Some Burger King locations also offer a regular 10% discount for military veterans, according to Veterans Advantage.

“Some participating Burger King locations in the U.S. offer 10% OFF as a military discount on your entire order. You need to show a valid military ID to qualify. In some instance, your VetRewards Card ID may allow you to redeem this offer, however, we cannot guarantee it,” Veterans Advantage reported.

