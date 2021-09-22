Brian Laundrie’s Parents, Christopher & Roberta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, were accused by John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, of possibly attempting to buy time for their son to escape the reach of law enforcement in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. But investigators have not released any evidence that the parents were involved in a coverup.

The FBI and police are searching for Laundrie, 23, who is wanted in the death and disappearance of his 22-year-old fiancée. Petito was reported missing 10 days after Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country trip. Petito’s body was found Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie’s parents have not been charged related to the case.

Laundrie’s father is 62-year-old Christopher Laundrie and his mother is 55-year-old Roberta Laundrie, according to Fox News. They live in North Port, Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Walsh Questioned Whether Laundrie Was Really at His Parents’ House When Police Came to Question Him

Former host of “America’s Most Wanted,” John Walsh, shares his theory of the Gabby Petito case, as the coroner rules her death a homicide in preliminary findings and the FBI seeks help from the the public in the search for her missing fiance. pic.twitter.com/Uv8lhfiZXP — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 22, 2021

Walsh spoke to CNN Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and questioned whether Laundrie was really at his parents’ home in Florida when police reported to the house to question him. Investigators went to the house Tuesday, September 14, 2021, when Petito was still a missing person. His parents said the same day that Laundrie went missing after going to a nature preserve.

“Has anybody seen any confirmation that he was in that house?” Walsh said on CNN.

“All this time, the FBI and the North Port police have been going on the word” of Laundrie’s parents and their attorney “that he’s in the house,” he added.

He said that the tip Laundrie was missing in the nature preserve may have been a “red herring” and a “ruse” to allow Laundrie time to escape.

2. The Home of Laundrie’s Parents in North Port, Florida Has Become a ‘Media Circus’ Following FBI Raid

BREAKING NEWS TODAY. Brian's neighbors spill the tea. Brian came back with the van on the 1st, a week later his parents took him on a 3 day "camping trip". They probably dropped him off somewhere. He is definitely not in that reserve. #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/zFMzCVs9ja — 𝒞ℴ𝓊𝓇𝓉𝓃ℯ𝓎 (@Skabangah) September 22, 2021

The Daily Mail, which reported on Laundrie’s dad leaving the house to buy milk, described the North Port, Florida home of Laundrie’s parents as “somewhat of a media circus.” The Daily Mail detailed Christopher Laundrie’s first departure from his house, saying he left at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in his Dodge Ram wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts, then returned with a half-gallon of milk 20 minutes later.

The article said he declined to answer any questions about his son.

This is my street. Those cars are media camped out in front of the house where Brian Laundrie's parents live. And where Gabby's van was recovered. pic.twitter.com/Be8wOpISPx — 💛🇺🇸bectrola🇺🇸💛 (@bectrola) September 16, 2021

The FBI conducted a search warrant at the house and Laundrie’s silver Ford Mustang Monday, September 21, 2021, after Brian Laundrie was reported missing.

The Daily Mail reported on the raid from the scene, writing:

The renewed search follows the Laundrie’s home being busted by around 25 law enforcement officers Monday, the majority FBI agents wearing bullet-proof vests and wielding drawn weapons. Dailymail.com was up close to the action, just feet away as the FBI swooped on the single-story house – with shouts of ‘search warrant, search warrant’ clearly heard and the area declared a crime scene. An FBI team in tactical gear – carrying a battering ram, a blast shield and with weapons drawn – lined up along the wall close to the front door. Seconds later other agents swiftly led Laundrie’s parents Christopher Laundrie, 62, and wife Roberta, 55, out of the home and into a waiting black Dodge Caravan minivan. The FBI team outside then swarmed into the house, followed by other agents, some wielding rifles while other agents checked outside areas. At one point, it appeared they might be looking for Laundrie. Five agents – one with a blast shield – surrounded a lid-topped storage before the lid was carefully lifted and an agent deliberately pointed his pistol down inside. After 10 minutes the Laundries were allowed back in their home, looking solemn and with their heads down. They were not handcuffed.

3. Laundrie’s Parents Run a Business, Juicer Services, From Their Florida Home

WATCH LIVE: FBI removes Brian Laundrie's parents from home, calls it an 'crime scene' https://t.co/kowToSO2oS pic.twitter.com/Kcy0Z0xIL8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2021

Public records show that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have been running their own business, Juicer Services, for more than four years. Florida’s company directory lists Roberta Marie Laundrie as the registered agent of the company.

A New York company directory lists Christopher Laundrie as the CEO of the company.

“The couple runs the company out of their home, which is a 10,000-square-foot property. The dates would indicate that the Laundries likely moved to Florida in 2017 as part of their business plan for their company,” Fox News reported.

A website with a url that matches the company’s name has been suspended.

“Juicer Services specializes in the sales and service of juicing equipment – wheatgrass juicers, orange juicers, and vegetable juicing equipment,” the website said.

4. Brian Laundrie’s Parents Also Have a Daughter, Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Laundrie

Some postcards that Gabby sent out to Cassie Laundrie’s children. This tells so much about her character💗#GABBYPETITO pic.twitter.com/Oo7awVDS3x — Walls (@lovemystylinson) September 20, 2021

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassandra Laundrie, 32, spoke to Good Morning America Friday, September 17, 2021, when the search for Petito was ongoing. Cassie Laundrie said Petito was “like a sister” and that her children loved her.

“All I want for her is just to come home safe and sound, and for this to just be a big misunderstanding,” Cassie Laundrie told GMA.

She said that she was cooperating with the investigation, and that she wished she had more information to give authorities.

“Whenever they fight they’d take a little break and come back and be fine, because that’s what you do in a couple,” she said.

5. Christopher & Roberta Laundrie Released a Statement After Petito’s Body Was Found

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, released a brief statement after a body matching Petito’s description was found, according to FOX News.

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family,” the statement said.

At the request of @NorthPortPolice, @MyFWC law enforcement has been assisting in the search for Brian Laundrie. I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search – we need justice for Gabby Petito. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed all state agencies to assist in the search for Laundrie Tuesday, September 21, 2021, he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search – we need justice for Gabby Petito,” DeSantis wrote.