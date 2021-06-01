Mike Tyson’s Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mike Tyson has seven children, two ex-wives and a slew of previous relationships and ex-girlfriends. He is currently married to Lakiha Spicer and he was previously married to Robin Givens and Monica Turner.

Tyson’s exes include models, actresses, reality TV stars and adult film stars, according to Ranker.

A two-part documentary, “Mike Tyson: The Knockout,” digs into Tyson’s life and relationships. It aired on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time May 25 and June 1, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace of Big Brother Dated Tyson for Several Years

Tyson and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace had a relationship that lasted for nearly three years, between 2006 and 2009, according to Ranker. The Daily Mail reported they were spotted having dinner together, but at the time, she just called him “a good friend.”

“Mike’s really not like people think. He’s made out to be this scary, fearsome person but he’s nothing like that,” she said, according to the Mail. “He’s a great guy and a perfect gentleman – and one of my good friends.”

The article detailed a date between the reality star and the boxing champ, citing an eyewitness account.

“Mike had two enormous bouncers flanking the table and proceeded to snog Aisleyne’s ear, neck and mouth,” the witness told the Daily Mail. “They stayed until after 3am, working their way through a bottle of Cristal.”

2. Tyson Had Relationships With Supermodel Naomi Campbell & Adult Model Coco Johnsen

Among Tyson’s ex-girlfriends were British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who he dated in the late ’80s, according to Ranker. The two were together at a party in 1987 when Campbell was a rising star, according to The Sun.

Rory Holloway wrote about the party in his book, “Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson.”

“I was there to keep Mike out of trouble, doing my usual babysitting job, and when I looked over, he was talking to this girl,” he wrote. “I had to rub my eyes. I mean, the most exciting thing at that time was Naomi Campbell. She was wild and vivacious, with these legs that went on for days.”

Also among Tyson’s ex-girlfriends was Coco Johnsen, an adult model he dated around 1996, according to Ranker.

3. Natalie Fears, Tyson’s Ex-Girlfriend, Claimed a Child Was His But Blood Tests Showed He Was Not the Father

Tyson supported ex-girlfriend Natalie Fears after she gave birth to a boy, D’Amato Tyson, in May 1990, named for Tyson’s mentor, D’Amato Tyson, according to UPI.

The article said Tyson gave Fears nearly $1.5 million in cash, cars and jewelry. However, after she filed a paternity and palimony suit when the boy was 1, blood tests indicated Tyson was not the father, the article said.

“Tyson never challenged Fears’ contention he was the father until the lawsuit was filed. He did, however, undergo blood tests that revealed he was the father of a girl born to New York woman Kimberly Scarborough months after D’Amato’s birth,” the article said.

The Deseret News reported in 1991 on a separate paternity suit, which said then that Tyson was the father of D’Amato.

“Tyson has acknowledged that he fathered D’Amato, a toddler named for his first boxing mentor, Cus D’Amato, by Natalie Frears, Felder said,” the article said. “The boxer denies he is the father of a son by Trena Archie, a Los Angeles showgirl.”

4. Tyson Had 2 Children With Ex-Girlfriend Sol Xochitl, & Their Daughter, Exodus, Died in a Treadmill Accident

In Tyson’s dating history is a tragedy when he and his ex-girlfriend, Sol Xochitl, lost their daughter, Exodus, in a treadmill accident when she was just 4 years old, according to her obituary. She died on May 26, 2009, when a treadmill cord became wrapped around her neck at her home in Phoenix, according to ABC News.

Xochitl was cleaning the house when the accident occurred, police told ABC News, and she sent Exodus’ brother, Miguel, to check on his sister. The little boy found his sister struggling to breathe, and their mother frantically called 911 and tried to revive her, the news outlet reported.

Police told ABC News the case was “a tragic accident” and that the cord “acted like a noose” to choke the girl. Exodus was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, where she died, the news outlet reported.

5. Tyson Had a Daughter, Mikey Lorna Tyson, With Ex-Girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough in 1990

Tyson had a daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Kimberly Scarborough, and she gave their daughter her father’s name, according to the Deseret News. Tyson claimed paternity of his daughter, Mikey Lorna Tyson, when she was 8 months old, the newspaper reported. The infant girl’s paternity was the subject of a family court hearing in 1991 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the article said.

As a part of the hearing, Tyson also agreed to support the child, the article said. The specific terms were not made public.

“My lips are sealed, but everybody is happy,” Raoul Felder, Scarborough’s attorney, told the newspaper. “This child is well provided for. In this regard, Tyson was a gentleman.”

