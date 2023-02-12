Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh’s Bud Light Commercial

Today is the big day. Sunday, February 12, 2023, marks the biggest football game of the year, Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, both teams hoping to take the championship.

As one of the most watched television broadcasts of the year, the Super Bowl has also become known as one of the biggest days for commercials, with brands vying to have the most creative and memorable advertisements air during the big game.

This year, Bud Light tapped on “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller and his wife, model Keleigh Sperry to star in a commercial that sees the couple dancing around their living room, Bud Light in hand, while listening to the hold music of a Customer Service line on Sperry’s phone. See the ad, which was shared to the Bud Light YouTube page ahead of the big game, below.

Miles Teller’s Super Bowl Commercial Contains a Hidden Easter Egg

Play

BUD LIGHT HOLD | EASY TO DRINK, EASY TO ENJOY :60 Take it from Miles Teller: even when you’re on hold, enjoyment is only a sip away. #EasyToEnjoy 2023-02-02T15:00:01Z

The Bud Light Super Bowl spot opens with Sperry lying on a couch while on hold with “Customer Service” and being told the wait time is less than 96 minutes. The music that underscores her wait is “Opus Number 1” by Tim Carleton and Darrick Deel, the hold music for technology company Cisco.

Teller grabs himself and his wife each a Bud Light out of the fridge, and after doing a goofy dance around the room to the music, gets his wife to join in, with the two doing a jig. The couple freezes multiple times when the automated voice returns to update them on their hold status, but gets right back into their dance when the music picks back up.

The phone number that Sperry is on hold with is (833)461-3500, and Bud Light has included an easter egg in their commercial surrounding this number. Calling the number will prompt viewers to text it with the words “Bud Light”. Those who follow these instructions will be sent a link to the Bud Light website to sign up for text updates.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Teller and Sperry’s real pet, a French bulldog named Bugsy, was able to join its owners in the commercial.

Sperry was glad to have her husband by her side, as she told the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m not in my comfort zone being on screen. But watching him is like experiencing a master class. He’s able to shut off when he hears action and suddenly get completely in character. He’s already thought out every step he’s going to take in the next 30 seconds. It’s crazy.”

Miles Teller Has Been Called ‘Bad Luck’ For the Philidelphia Eagles Before

The Hollywood Reporter also wrote about how Teller is a diehard Philidelphia Eagles fan, having been born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philidelphia, with Teller saying, “It’s always Eagles against the world.”

Although he is excited to cheer on his favorite team, some fans would prefer not to have Teller’s support. Essentially Sports revealed that many fans were calling Teller a bad luck charm when the Eagles lost their winning streak in November 2022 after Teller appeared at the game and wished his team luck on Instagram.

“If we lose I’m blaming this video 😂,” one fan commented on the Instagram post, foreshadowing the end of the Eagles’s 8-0 winning streak.

“Last time miles teller was at a sporting event the phils lost the biggest game theyve been in in over a decade get him AWAY from my birds!” another fan added.

Fans will have to wait and see if Teller brings any more bad luck with him to the big game.