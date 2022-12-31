Miley Cyrus Boyfriend: Is the Singer Still Dating Maxx Morando?

Miley Cyrus was still dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando as of at least fall 2022, according to E! News.

On November 28, 2022, E! News reported that Cyrus and Morando were spotted “enjoying brunch at Le Cafe de la Plage in Malibu” on November 27, 2022.

In 2021, she wrote on Twitter, “Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F*** I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!”

However, as recently as October 2022, E! News reported through a source that Cyrus and Morando had been together for a year and were still dating.

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando spending christmas together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8sCQoIbL5g — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) December 26, 2022

“Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious,” the source told E! News. “They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well.”

According to Cyrus’s Twitter page, she and Dolly Parton will co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the Peacock Channel.

Cyrus & Morando Have Kept Their Love Lives Off Their Social Media Pages But Bonded ‘Over Being Musicians,’ Reports Say

E! News reported on the relationship back on January 7, 2022. “She’s happily dating Maxx,” the source told the entertainment site at that time. “It’s official between them.”

The source told E! News: “They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians,” adding that Morando was in Miami with Cyrus when she hosted “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” for NBC on New Year’s Eve last year.

The pair was still going strong in February 2022, according to ET, which reported that Cyrus was in Cabo San Lucas with Morando. Photos showed them kissing by the pool in a private villa, ET reported.

Cyrus’s Instagram page reads, “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY.” She has also been promoting her New Year’s Eve Party for 2022 on Instagram.

Morando’s Band Is Performing in Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando are going to make their television debut as a couple on Miley’s NYE special ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/v5aZRXJKPr — Miley Supreme | Fan Account (@DEM_Mustangs16) December 22, 2022

One of Cyrus’s promotional posts for the New Year’s Eve event revealed that Morando’s band is participating in it. “NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily and more are joining @DollyParton and I for Miley’s New Years Eve Party live on NBC! #MileysNewYearsEveParty,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote a post on Twitter that included Liily.

Hollywood Life reported that Cyrus is making a romantic statement by including Morando’s band on her special. In a December 30, 2022, article, Hollywood Life reported, through sources, that Morando and Cyrus are “in it for the long haul.”

According to Hollywood Life, the sources said Cyrus played a “key part” in getting Morando’s band on the special. “Miley insisted that Maxx’s band perform at her NYE special and this was not something up for debate. Music is what bonds them together and they love nothing more than creating beautiful sounds when it is just the two of them,” the sources told Hollywood Life. “She is inspired by him and they have helped each other grow as musicians and as people in general.”

Cyrus’s Instagram page doesn’t focus on her love life. The same is true of Morando’s Instagram page.

Morando, Who Has Played Drums in Different Bands, Describes Himself as Having Been ‘Super Focused’

In 2016, Morando told Modern Drummer, “Hey MD! I’m Maxx Morando, drummer of the Regrettes. I’m eighteen years old and have been playing drums since I was eight and joined the School of Rock in Hollywood. I met some of my bandmates there, three of whom are Sage, Genessa, and Lydia of the Regrettes. My main influences are Phil Collins, Keith Moon, and Jack Bevan.”

He added:

We just finished a West Coast tour opening for the amazing band Sleigh Bells. Our debut album will be released on January 13, 2017. We’re excited that the incredible Mike Elizondo produced our record. The recording process was extremely fun and taught me so much. We recorded live, straight to tape, all in the same room, all at the same time. I was super focused on getting the best take every time as I couldn’t go back and re-do little parts. But because of this I would focus too much and start to stiffen up and not play the way I wanted. After we did a few songs, I started to loosen up, and just played how I’d play live. It taught me to just play drums like I usually would, comfortably. It brought out some really great takes. At the moment, I’m playing a three-piece vintage Rogers 1972 kit, with a Ludwig Acrolite snare and Zildjian cymbals. I use hickory Vater 5A sticks.

In 2019, Morando described the heavy touring schedule as a drummer for Liily to 4See, “Especially when you’re in Europe, cos we left for Europe for two weeks then we came back home, and we were home for maybe two and a half weeks, then we’re back in Europe, and it’s like the time, and it’s a lot of…”

Cyrus Blamed Conflict in the Marriage for Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus was once married for two years to actor Liam Hemsworth; their divorce was finalized in 2020, according to Stylecaster.

According to Stylecaster, Cyrus blamed conflict in the marriage for her split with Hemsworth.

“There was too much conflict,” Cyrus told Howard Stern, according to Stylecaster. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting. I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

In March 2021, a source told ET that Miley Cyrus and Yungblud were not dating, after the two were seen having a “fun night out together” in Los Angeles.

“Miley and Yungblud are not dating,” the source told ET. “They are just buddies and were having a fun night out with friends.”

