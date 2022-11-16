University of Idaho Students’ Cause of Death: How Did They Die?

What was the cause of death of the four University of Idaho students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho? How did they die?

Police have confirmed that all of them died of homicide. In other words, there was not a murder-suicide involved. Police have also confirmed that the victims were stabbed. According to Daily Mail, the murders were so brutal that blood was seen oozing out of the home’s wall.

“There was blood everywhere,” an investigative source told Daily Mail. “We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this.”

According to KXLY, the coroner says there was a lot of blood and the cause of death was stabbing. At this point, there is no sign that substance abuse contributed to the deaths, the television station reported.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement.

“All four victims were students at the University of Idaho. Please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say an Edged Weapon, Such as a Knife, Was Used to Kill the Students

Footage from Saturday night purportedly shows two victims of the Moscow Idaho Student murders Kaylee Goncalves & Madison Mogen appear to order at a food truck just hours before the King Rd homicide pic.twitter.com/tD9DytoHjO — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) November 16, 2022

On November 15, 2022, police revealed that a knife was used in the murders. They also said all of the victims died of homicide, meaning that none of the deaths was a murder-suicide. Police wrote:

On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased. The deaths have been ruled to be homicide. Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths. Also, based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large. Investigators are continuing to work diligently on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims’ activities on the evening of November 12 and early morning of November 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest.

Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister, told the Idaho Statesman:

“They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened. No one is in custody and that means no one is safe. Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry.”

The Mayor Says the Motive May Range From a ‘Crime of Passion’ to a ‘Burglary Gone Wrong’/h2>



The motive remains unclear.

The mayor Art Bettge, told Fox News that the motive is not clear and could range from a “burglary gone wrong” to a “crime of passion.”

Nothing was stolen, however, from the scene, Daily Mail reported.

The Mad Greek restaurant posted a tribute to two of the victims, who worked there:

It is with a broken heart and deep sadness to share with you that we have lost two of our own here at Mad Greek.

Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered. Maddie was also the face behind our social media pages. With this incredible loss, we have shut down to process and grieve. Our deepest sympathies go out to all of the friends and families of Xana, Maddie, Ethan and Kaylee. We as a team offer our support to anyone in need at this time. ❤️

-Jackie and all of the Mad Greek Family You will be greatly missed. Thank you for being a part of our family/team and for helping me so much over the years. Until we meet again. Love, The Worlds Best Boss 💕

According to Fox News, the home is about 500 feet from the Sigma Chi fraternity, which Chapin, one of the victims belonged to.

“On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a press release.

The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow are “deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident,” police wrote in the press release.

The mayor called the deaths a “crime of passion,” according to The New York Times.

The university wrote:

The students were: Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

The mayor told Fox news that the crime happened between 3 and 4 a.m.

READ NEXT: The Death of Takeoff