Can You Vote For Miss Universe 2021?

Is there a voting app to vote for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant or a way to vote online? Here’s what you need to know, and here is how to watch a live stream of the pageant online.

There Was Online Voting Via Lazada and the Miss Universe Website





The Lazada app and website was hosting online voting in addition to the Miss Universe website. On those sites, users could vote for their favorite delegate to make it into the Top 16 during the live pageant. There was also a vote for your favorite Miss Universe winner of all time, which let fans be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two on a Carnival cruise.

There was also the vote for favorite National Costume.

The Spanish-language broadcast is being held on Telemundo and as such, they are hosting their own vote for viewers to choose their favorite delegate. The site says, “Although your vote will not influence the official result of who will win the crown, it is a way of letting them know that you will be applauding them on the most important night of their lives.”

Other than that, the viewing public does not have a say in the results of the official 2021 Miss Universe pageant. The selection committee is who chooses the delegates who advance into the Top 16 (except for the one woman from the online vote) and then they do the choosing for the Top 10, Top 5 and the winner.

The 2021 selection committee includes Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, Adamari López, and Rena Sofer, supermodel Adriana Lima, and host Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey.

The 2021 Miss Universe Predictions & Contestants Full List





Here is who Heavy predicts will be chosen for the Top 10 and Top 5, plus who we think we will the title.

Below is a full list of the delegates competing in the 2021 Miss Universe competition:

Miss Albania Ina Dajci

Miss Argentina Maria Julieta Garcia

Miss Armenia Nane Avetisyan

Miss Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman

Miss Australia Daria Varlamova

Miss Bahamas Chantel O’Brian

Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani

Miss Belgium Kedist Deltour

Miss Brazil Teresa Santos

Miss Bolivia Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Miss British Virgin Islands Xaria Penn

Miss Bulgaria Elena Danova

Miss Cambodia Ngin Marady

Miss Cameroon Akono Minkata

Miss Canada Tamara Jemuovic

Miss Cayman Islands Georgina Kerford

Miss Chile Antonia Figueroa

Miss China Shiyin Yang

Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa

Miss Costa Rica Valeria Rees

Miss Croatia Ora Ivanisevi

Miss Curaçao Shariëngela Cijntje

Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kokesova

Miss Denmark Sara Langtved

Miss Dominican Republic Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas

Miss Ecuador Susy Sacoto Mendoza

Miss El Salvador Alejandra Gavidia

Miss Equatorial Guine Martina Mituy Avomo

Miss Finland Essi Unkuri

Miss France Clémence Botino

Miss Germany Hannah Seifer

Miss Ghana Silvia Naa Morkor Commadore

Miss Great Britain Emma Collingridge

Miss Greece Sofia Arapogianni

Miss Guatemala Dania Guevara Morfin

Miss Haiti Pascale Belony

Miss Honduras Rose Marian Melendez Lopez

Miss Hungary Jazmin Viktoria Elizabeth

Miss Iceland Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Ireland Katharine Walker

Miss Italy Caterina Di Fuccia

Miss Israel Noa Cochva

Miss Jamaica Daena Soares

Miss Japan Juri Watanabe

Miss Kazakhstan Aziza Tokashova

Miss Kenya Roshanara Ebrahim

Miss Korea Jisu Kim

Miss Kosovo Shkurtesa Sejdiu

Miss Laos Tonkham Phonchanheuang

Miss Malta Jade Cini

Miss Mauritius Anne Murielle Ravina

Miss Mexico Debora Hallal

Miss Namibia Chelsi Shikongo

Miss Nepal Sujita Basnet

Miss Netherlands Julia Sinning

Miss Nicaragua Allison Wassmer

Miss Nigeria Maristella Chidiogo Okpala

Miss Norway Nora Nakken

Miss Panama Brenda Smith Lezama

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

Miss Peru Yeli Margoth Rivera Kroll

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Miss Poland Agata Wdowiak

Miss Oricia del Carmen Domínguez Dos Santos

Miss Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Miss Romania Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas

Miss Russia Ralina Arabova

Miss Singapore Nandita Banna

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane

Miss Spain Sarah Loinaz Marjani

Miss Sweden Moa Sofie Sandberg

Miss Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

Miss Turkey Cemrenaz Turhan

Miss Ukraine Anna Neplyakh

Miss United States Elle Smith

Miss Venezuela Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

Miss Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen

