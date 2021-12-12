Can You Vote For Miss Universe 2021?

Is there a voting app to vote for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant or a way to vote online? Here’s what you need to know, and here is how to watch a live stream of the pageant online.
There Was Online Voting Via Lazada and the Miss Universe Website
The Lazada app and website was hosting online voting in addition to the Miss Universe website. On those sites, users could vote for their favorite delegate to make it into the Top 16 during the live pageant. There was also a vote for your favorite Miss Universe winner of all time, which let fans be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two on a Carnival cruise.
There was also the vote for favorite National Costume.
The Spanish-language broadcast is being held on Telemundo and as such, they are hosting their own vote for viewers to choose their favorite delegate. The site says, “Although your vote will not influence the official result of who will win the crown, it is a way of letting them know that you will be applauding them on the most important night of their lives.”
Other than that, the viewing public does not have a say in the results of the official 2021 Miss Universe pageant. The selection committee is who chooses the delegates who advance into the Top 16 (except for the one woman from the online vote) and then they do the choosing for the Top 10, Top 5 and the winner.
The 2021 selection committee includes Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, Adamari López, and Rena Sofer, supermodel Adriana Lima, and host Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey.
Below is a full list of the delegates competing in the 2021 Miss Universe competition:
Miss Albania Ina Dajci
Miss Argentina Maria Julieta Garcia
Miss Armenia Nane Avetisyan
Miss Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman
Miss Australia Daria Varlamova
Miss Bahamas Chantel O’Brian
Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani
Miss Belgium Kedist Deltour
Miss Brazil Teresa Santos
Miss Bolivia Nahemi Uequin Antelo
Miss British Virgin Islands Xaria Penn
Miss Bulgaria Elena Danova
Miss Cambodia Ngin Marady
Miss Cameroon Akono Minkata
Miss Canada Tamara Jemuovic
Miss Cayman Islands Georgina Kerford
Miss Chile Antonia Figueroa
Miss China Shiyin Yang
Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa
Miss Costa Rica Valeria Rees
Miss Croatia Ora Ivanisevi
Miss Curaçao Shariëngela Cijntje
Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kokesova
Miss Denmark Sara Langtved
Miss Dominican Republic Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas
Miss Ecuador Susy Sacoto Mendoza
Miss El Salvador Alejandra Gavidia
Miss Equatorial Guine Martina Mituy Avomo
Miss Finland Essi Unkuri
Miss France Clémence Botino
Miss Germany Hannah Seifer
Miss Ghana Silvia Naa Morkor Commadore
Miss Great Britain Emma Collingridge
Miss Greece Sofia Arapogianni
Miss Guatemala Dania Guevara Morfin
Miss Haiti Pascale Belony
Miss Honduras Rose Marian Melendez Lopez
Miss Hungary Jazmin Viktoria Elizabeth
Miss Iceland Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu
Miss Ireland Katharine Walker
Miss Italy Caterina Di Fuccia
Miss Israel Noa Cochva
Miss Jamaica Daena Soares
Miss Japan Juri Watanabe
Miss Kazakhstan Aziza Tokashova
Miss Kenya Roshanara Ebrahim
Miss Korea Jisu Kim
Miss Kosovo Shkurtesa Sejdiu
Miss Laos Tonkham Phonchanheuang
Miss Malta Jade Cini
Miss Mauritius Anne Murielle Ravina
Miss Mexico Debora Hallal
Miss Namibia Chelsi Shikongo
Miss Nepal Sujita Basnet
Miss Netherlands Julia Sinning
Miss Nicaragua Allison Wassmer
Miss Nigeria Maristella Chidiogo Okpala
Miss Norway Nora Nakken
Miss Panama Brenda Smith Lezama
Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira
Miss Peru Yeli Margoth Rivera Kroll
Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez
Miss Poland Agata Wdowiak
Miss Oricia del Carmen Domínguez Dos Santos
Miss Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
Miss Romania Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas
Miss Russia Ralina Arabova
Miss Singapore Nandita Banna
Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane
Miss Spain Sarah Loinaz Marjani
Miss Sweden Moa Sofie Sandberg
Miss Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis
Miss Turkey Cemrenaz Turhan
Miss Ukraine Anna Neplyakh
Miss United States Elle Smith
Miss Venezuela Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño
Miss Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen
