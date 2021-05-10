The Challenge Alum Announces Pregnancy & Says It’s ‘Considered High Risk’

An MTV star who appeared on a season of The Challenge just announced on Mother’s Day that she is expecting her first child, a daughter. Alicia Wright, who appeared on The Challenge: Vendettas and was targeted early due to her relationship at the time with Cory Wharton, revealed that she is expecting a baby in September with her boyfriend Xander Maddox.

The Are You the One? star wrote that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis so she didn’t even think she would be able to get pregnant and explained that it’s made her pregnancy complicated and “high risk.” She shared:

Today we celebrate our mothers, & our own journey. Thank you @xander.maddox for giving me a gift at one point in my life I did not think I could receive. When I was diagnosed with endometriosis I was told I may not be able to conceive or carry on my own, and somehow,someway this little girl has already fought her hardest to meet us. This pregnancy has not been easy, I am considered high risk, but I am so grateful to have you in my belly. Our families & friends are so excited & have already made her feel so loved. I love you @xander.maddox , the home we’ve built together , and our little girl that will see us in September.

Alicia Is Dating Xander Maddox, an Artist & North Carolina Native

Alicia is expecting her baby girl with her partner Xander Maddox, who she began dating sometime in 2020. The first photo of the two together was shared by Xander on Instagram in October 2020, while Alicia’s first snap of the pair came in November 2020.

Xander’s Instagram bio indicates that he’s an artist and his LinkedIn states that he works as an executive assistant for Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles. The North Carolina native is also a personal trainer who played football in college, according to the social networking site.

Alicia Appeared on ‘Are You the One?’, ‘Vendettas’ & ‘Ex on the Beach’ Where She Was Linked With Cory Wharton

Alicia’s reality TV debut was on Are You the One? 5, Kam Williams’ season, and she also returned for the show’s Second Chances along with other Challenge stars Tori Deal and Devin Walker. She then appeared on The Challenge: Vendettas, where she immediately had a target on her back due to her relationship with Cory, who she began dating earlier in 2017.

After Cory was eliminated from the game, it didn’t take long for Alicia to get put into elimination due to her ties with him and she was defeated by Melissa Reeves in the fourth episode. She told Us Weekly that it was soon after they were eliminated that Cory found out he had a daughter, Ryder, with his ex Cheyenne Floyd.

She told the outlet when they found out, “We both cried together on the freeway. It was very shocking… I was very supportive. We went to Target together and bought stuff for her. I was there for him, and I wanted [him] to know, ‘This doesn’t change anything.’”

However, the two broke up sometime after and Cory went to film Ex on the Beach about two weeks later, where he revealed he “wasn’t feeling it anymore,” Cheat Sheet reported. That show is where Cory met and became close with his current partner, Taylor Selfridge. Alicia joined the cast after a few episodes and caused a lot of drama in their relationship as Cory appeared to be torn between the two.

