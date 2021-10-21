‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Trailer Released, Hints at Big Moves & Betrayals [LOOK]

Hot on the heels of “The Challenge: All Stars” announcing the premiere of its second season on November 11 along with the cast list and a short teaser video, the network just released the official trailer for the upcoming season and it’s packed full of exciting moments and tantalizing hints about the upcoming season.

The show, which was filmed in Mexico a couple of months ago, features several OG stars of the show, including some who have been off our screens for two decades, as well as eight returning competitors from the first season of “All Stars.” Here is the official trailer:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Trailer Hints That the Challenges Will Be as Intense & Difficult as the Main Challenge & the 1st Spinoff Season

There are a lot of indications that this season of “The Challenge: All Stars” will have extremely intense and adrenaline-pumping challenges, similar to those on the regular show and if possible, even more extreme than the first season. “Some of you’ve been waiting a long time for this, the chance to capture that elusive victory,” longtime host TJ Lavin says in the trailer.

In one clip, we see competitors jumping from the top of one moving truck to another, which has been done on both the regular challenge and the first season of “All Stars” in some capacity. Another shot shows the all stars leaping from the back of trucks in the air to retrieve colored flags from the backs of motorbikes, so a strong stomach will definitely be a must on these nerve-racking challenges.

There are of course clips of several water-based challenges, including one underwater shot of someone trying to get a case open while another sees them jumping to grab items before falling into the water. As is all too common with “The Challenge” trailers, there’s a quick glimpse of Laterrian Wallace getting medical attention.

There Seem to Be a Lot of Heated Moments Between the Show’s Stars & Some Confrontations

In the trailer, returning player Nehemiah Clark makes a toast saying the second season of “All Stars” will be the “best season that they ever had.” Some glimpses of interactions between the cast members show fans that it won’t always be a happy reunion of competitors, with $500,000 on the line.

Nehemiah is seen warning people in a confessional that some actions will “always come back to bite you in the a**.” Sophia Pasquis talks in her confessional about being stabbed in the back by a friend, while Jodi Weatherton is seen warning someone that she knows exactly who she’s throwing into elimination. We get a clip of Tina Barta, always a big personality in the “Challenge” house, banging two pans together but we’ll have to wait and see what that’s about.

The first episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two will drop on Paramount Plus on Thursday, November 11 and “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’