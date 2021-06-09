‘The Challenge’ Champ Suffers Loss: ‘My Heart Is So Heavy’

It’s been a difficult week for one winner of “The Challenge” as they opened up on social media about a loss they suffered. Amber Borzotra, who won her rookie season of the show on “Double Agents” this year, has just taken to Instagram to share the sad news that her dog Nico died after a battle with cancer.

She shared a picture of herself with her dog and wrote, “My heart is so heavy today. You were the one that helped me get through some of the hardest times of my life. My cuddle buddy, best friend and great listener when you were behaving. Life is not going to be the same without you, Nico. Rest easy baby boy. I love you so much my sweet Bub’s!” Here is the post:

The post came a few months after Amber first revealed that her dog was fighting cancer, posting on March 25, “Prayers up for my baby boy, Nico. He’s battling with cancer so he needs all the love and light he can get right now. You got this..Love you, Bubs!”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amber Previously Revealed That Her Grandmother Died the Day She Ran the ‘Double Agents’ Final

It’s been a rollercoaster year for the “Double Agents” winner as she previously revealed that her grandmother died the day she ran the final challenge. In an appearance on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Amber told cohosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, “Before I left… I finally can talk about all this, but my grandmother had a year to six months to live when I left and it was a hard decision for me to decide even go on the final.”

She said it wasn’t until after the final, which she won with partner Chris “CT” Tamburello, that she found out her grandmother had died. She said, “the day I ran the final she passed and I didn’t find out till I got my phone back.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, Amber told Tori and Aneesa she was extremely happy that she went on the show because the experience was incredible and the money will be life-changing. She told them, “It was a lot to process when I got home… so I’m happy that I’m finally feeling in better spirits.”

She Said the Call to Appear on ‘The Challenge’ Came When She Was in a ‘Dark Place’

Amber also revealed that the call to appear on “The Challenge: Double Agents” came at just the right time in her life, when she was with her family in Tennessee. She said she wasn’t sure about going initially and “was in one of the darkest places in my life before I left.”

She said she was struggling to eat and sleep and was feeling very depressed and it felt like the show “saved” her because the call came at that exact time. “I was like, if anything I need to be around people like I wanna have friends, I wanna get my mind off of this,” she told the “Challenge Mania” podcast hosts. “I felt like The Challenge has kinda saved me… It was like, get your a** up out of this house, out of that room, and go have some fun.”

Even though many cast members said they felt that “Double Agents” was one of the hardest seasons to be on mentally, Amber said she was very happy and excited to be there and around new people, because before the show she’d felt so alone.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’