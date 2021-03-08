‘The Challenge Kinda Saved Me’ From ‘Really Dark Place,’ Star Says

One star of The Challenge recently revealed that the call for Double Agents came at a perfect time in her life since she was in the “darkest place” right before leaving for filming and it was exactly what she needed. Amber Borzotra, Big Brother alum and Challenge rookie, made the comments during a recent appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast.

Amber told cohosts Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski that she had no idea she was being considered for casting in The Challenge but received the call when she was with her family at home in Tennessee. She said she was speaking with her family and told them “I should go,” and added that her father is a Challenge superfan and was giving her a lot of tips and information about various cast members and alliances.

She continued, “I was in one of the darkest places in my life before I left. Again, it was due to just a loss and just going through things personally.” She also said that it felt like The Challenge “saved” her due to the timing of the call.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amber Said Her Grandmother Was Diagnosed With Cancer & She Died While Amber Was Away

“I had a grandma with cancer, and that was hard. She ended up passing away when I was gone, which was even harder,” she said emotionally. “So I was in a really dark space, like I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, I was just so depressed and I was like, if anything I need to be around people like I wanna have friends, I wanna get my mind off of this.”

She said she knew her phone would be taken away and Amber explained that she’s said this before but repeated, “I felt like The Challenge has kinda saved me… It was like, get your a** up out of this house, out of that room, and go have some fun.”

She said everything with the show was new and she had no idea what to expect but because of her situation before the show, she was just really happy and excited to be there, to be a part of it and to be around people. She said, “I was just so alone and just going through it and it sucked.”

Amber B. Won Her Gold Skull in Hall Brawl Against Amber M. & Is Still With Her Partner Since Day 1, Darrell Taylor

Amber is qualified to run the final after winning her gold skull in elimination a few weeks ago. She was blindsided by Gabby Allen and Devin Walker and put into the Hall Brawl elimination against Amber Martinez, but defeated her easily and secured her place in the final. After her win, she chose to remain with her partner, veteran Darrell Taylor.

Darrell won his own elimination last week against Devin and stole his gold skull, making Amber and Darrell one of four teams with both competitors holding a gold skull. Darrell and Amber are also the only teammates who have been together without interruption since the first episode.

Prior to The Challenge, Amber appeared on Big Brother 16 but was evicted from the house only a few weeks in after getting backdoored in week five. During her time in the house, she won head of household once and Battle of the Block twice and was doing well for herself except attention from Caleb Reynolds led to her getting booted. She later said Caleb ruined her game in the house.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas Calls Out Andy Cohen