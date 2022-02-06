Ashley Mitchell’s ‘Fake Pregnancy’ Called Out by Johnny Bananas & Kyle Christie

There have been a lot of new additions to “The Challenge” family lately, with several cast members announcing pregnancies. Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their baby boy at the end of the summer of 2021, while Kyle Christie and his partner Vicky Turner became first-time parents as their son was born just a couple of weeks later.

Then, just before Christmas, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett announced that they were expecting a child of their own due in June 2022. In February 2022, they revealed that their first child will also be a boy. On the “All Stars” side, Casey Cooper found out she had to leave the filming of season two due to pregnancy and she is expecting her first child with husband Kyle Toups in March 2022.

Kyle joined Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the “Challenge” champ’s podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas” recently and the topic of “Challenge” babies came up, at which point Bananas brought up Ashley Mitchell and what he said was her “fake pregnancy.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ashley Made a Strange Announcement on February 2 as She Posted What Appeared to Be a Sonogram With Her Name on It

On February 2, Ashley confused fans as she posted a photo of an ultrasound with her name and the date of January 31, 2022, written on it. She captioned the photo “SO EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS,” along with a hashtag of a link in the bio. The post came out of nowhere as the reality star has been sharing photos of herself living and traveling in Costa Rica.

In addition to that, she turned off commenting for the post and the link in her bio actually led fans to an article about Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy rumors. Ashley’s “Spies, Lies and Allies” co-star Corey Lay teased Ashley about the post on Twitter and she laughed at his reaction, then told another fan that she’s “truly stopped giving a f***,” leading many fans to speculate that Ashley isn’t actually pregnant.

The post has since been removed from Ashley’s page and the link in her bio now points to her various platforms. Ashley later confirmed the pregnancy post was fake in a comment of another photo, explaining, “it was just a link for clickbait love. We were wildin that’s all.”

Johnny and Kyle Spoke About Ashley’s Post & Bananas Called It a ‘Fake Pregnancy’, Pointing Out That the Ultrasound Looked Photoshopped

On the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast, Bananas told Kyle that it seemed as though everyone was starting a family, “Leroy’s pregnant, you just had a kid, Melissa [Reeves] had a kid, Ashley just faked a pregnancy.” Kyle then asked, “Why did she do that? What was that about?”

They both said they were about to comment congratulations to Ashley but saw comments had been turned off so they clicked the link. Kyle added, “Why the hell would you do this?” Bananas said his mind went “two different places” when he saw the post in his Instagram feed. “First was like, oh my god, what has she done? And how the hell are we gonna find out who the father is. The second place was, this might actually be good for her.”

Bananas said then he clicked the link to find out more because he wanted to support his castmembers and it wasn’t an article about Ashley. “Then I went back to the picture, I’m like did she just take a stock photo? Here’s the other thing. That baby was way too big… but it also had her name, like she Photoshopped her name on the sonogram.” Both of them laughed and said they’d have to speak to her and ask “what the f*** Ashley?”

Bananas said it was one thing to show a picture of a ring and hint at an engagement or something like that, but to trick friends and fans about having a baby, he said, “I don’t know man…” “It’s a bit screwed,” Kyle finished for him.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio