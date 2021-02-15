The Challenge Champ Opens Up About The Real World: ‘I Needed F****** Help’

One star of The Challenge and two-time champion recently spoke out about their season on The Real World and said they weren’t in a good place during filming. Ashley Mitchell, who appeared on The Real World: Ex-Plosion and then made the jump to The Challenge, posted on Twitter a photo of her season’s cast and wrote, “Get me the fuck out of here NOW!!! @RealWorldMTV #NOREGERTZ”

Ex-Plosion was the 29th season of The Real World and was set in San Francisco, but Ashley left the show a few episodes in. After her cast members expressed opposition to some of Ashley’s drunken and wild behavior, the house voted for her to leave.

Following her post on social media, Ashley interacted with her followers in the comments and explained, “I needed f****** help…lol. to be honest I really wasn’t in a good place mentally and you can tell how my face is chubby that whole season it wasn’t because I was younger it’s because when I’m drinking too much my face swells up my mom can always tell lol.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

She Gave Some More Context to Her Early Exit From Her Season of ‘The Real World’ & Her Thoughts on Production

If bullying was a talked about thing back then people might understand. I literally had multiple mental break downs. Living with her was harder than any challenge. She made my life hell 😭 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) February 13, 2021

In the comments, Ashley also opened up about her difficulty with some of the cast members, specifically Jamie Larson, as the two had a feud during the season. Ashley tweeted, “If bullying was a talked about thing back then people might understand. I literally had multiple mental break downs. Living with her was harder than any challenge. She made my life hell.”

Ashley also spoke a bit more about her early departure and her thoughts on the production. In response to a fan saying that Ex-Plosion was the last good season of The Real World and being happy when “everyone kicked you out,” Ashley said that they didn’t actually kick her out. She explained, “Insider info. … I mean the vote said but production begged me to come back any way.”

Another fan asked her if there’s anything about production of reality TV that interests her and she said, “I just want to work in production when [they] don’t want me on tv anymore. But I realized Some producers, like this season want to try and make you say what they want you to look like. Luckily on the challenge it’s not like that.”

Ashley Has Had a Great Career on ‘The Challenge’ Following Her Early Exit on ‘The Real World’

Despite her early departure on The Real World: Ex-Plosion, she’s made a great career for herself on The Challenge, becoming a two-time champion and winning the second-most money in the history of the show, more than $1 million. She’s considered a major threat on the show as she is very well-rounded.

However, in a recent interview with Heavy, Ashley spoke about her recent exits from the show and said she’s been getting in her head. She said since Final Reckoning and getting the “Millionaire Mitchell” nickname, she feels an added pressure to perform and has struggled with consistency in eliminations. “I used to be really good at eliminations,” Ashley said, and continued:

I think I just have recently been getting in my own head, when you have all this hype behind you, like ‘Millionaire Mitchell.’ I’m not used to that, I still see myself as the underdog. And I think all of the pressure on me has really been making me break the past few seasons. Instead of fueling me, it’s kind of making me anxious and something I’m really going to work on for next season. I really got to get my confidence back because I’ve lost it a little bit.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’