An Update on CT Tamburello’s Home Life

Chris “CT” Tamburello made headlines in the reality TV world when he announced that he had separated from his wife, Lilianet Solares. Tamburello dropped the news in a promotional video for the new season of The Challenge, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on MTV.

The sneak-peak video was released on December 7. But evidence suggests Tamburello and Solares’ separation did not become permanent. It’s important to note that The Challenge began filming in August 2020 and the preview video may not reflect Tamburello’s current marital status. Tamburello also dropped a clue on Instagram that he and Solares may have reconciled since he returned from filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Neither Tamburello Nor Solares Filed for Divorce, According to Miami-Dade County Public Records

Every state has different rules about which documents are open to the public and what is kept private. Florida may be the most open state in the country when it comes to making legal documents available online. As Heavy previously reported, records with the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts showed Tamburello and Solares obtained their marriage license on May 4, 2018.

They were legally married on May 31, 2018, in Coral Gables. The legal union took place four months before the big celebration that was filmed for the MTV special, The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married. The record also lists Solares’ birthplace as Cuba and that Tamburello was born in Massachusetts.

There is no record of Tamburello or Solares filing for divorce in Miami-Dade County. Divorces are listed in the county’s Civil, Family and Probate Courts online system. Searches of both of their names, using either the “dissolution of marriage” or “dissolution of marriage with children” categories, come up empty. Tamburello and Solares may have taken some time apart but there is no documented evidence to suggest either of them took this legal step to make the separation permanent.

Solares Pushed Back at Challenge Fans to Mind Their Own Business & Stop Speculating About Her Marriage

Tamburello has been in front of MTV’s cameras for many years but his wife lives a much more private life. Tamburello sometimes shares pictures of their young son, CJ, but rarely posts about Solares on Instagram.

But that doesn’t stop fans from speculating about what is going on behind closed doors. As Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported, Solares set tongues wagging back in September when she posted “cryptic messages” to Instagram that suggested to fans that not all was well in the marriage. One of those posts was a quote that read, “The one who deserves you will never make you feel unworthy.”

Solares was not happy about the speculation. In a video that was reshared on Twitter on September 10, Solares urged interested viewers to leave her private life alone.

“Getting straight to the point, for those of you that have a lot of free time and care way too much about my private life and my family matters, please stop. Whatever I post on social media has nothing to do with my relationship,” Solares said. “I’m leaving that out of social media. Stop trying to, with the whole rumors of we getting divorced and CT’s gonna be single, and all that stuff.”

Solares continued, “It’s like, mind your business. You guys have nothing better to do? Like seriously, it’s so sad that you people would actually screenshot something that I posted that pretty much telling people to love themselves like, be aware of who you are and love yourself first. And you people think that is about me and my marriage? Now you’re going all over social media and talking about that you think we’re breaking up and this and that. It’s just annoying. Like, oh my God, do something productive. Like, mind your business!”

Tamburello Celebrated Six Years With Solares in November

The Challenge: Double Agents was originally scheduled to start filming in March 2020, Variety reported. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the production team to put everything on pause and create new procedures to ensure the cast and crew would all be safe.

The cast was finally flown to Reykjavik, Iceland, in August 2020, the Cinemaholic reported, and had to quarantine for a brief period before filming could begin. Tamburello’s interview, in which he talked about how his personal life had taken a negative turn, was likely shot soon after production started. Tamburello explained in the solo interview, “The last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

But he added that he was excited about performing well on The Challenge and returning to his former self. “Now I’m coming in focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, getting back in shape, taking my life back.”

That positive change in his mindset may have had a significant impact after he returned from Iceland. Tamburello suggested with an Instagram post that he and Solares had reconciled. He shared a smiling picture of Solares on November 21 with the caption, “Six years later…still thinks I’m funny.”

Ashley’s Reality Roundup also reported that on November 24, Solares shared a picture alongside Tamburello as they celebrated her birthday. People added that in pictures from the party, Tamburello had his arm around Solares.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Lilianet Solares, Chris Tamburello’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts