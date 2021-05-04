Derrick Kosinski Spills On Rivalry Between ‘The Challenge’ Legends

The Challenge: All Stars is heating up in the midseason with a major twist recently announced by TJ Lavin in the fifth episode. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of The Challenge: All Stars which was released on April 29 on Paramount Plus.

The longtime host of the show revealed that each elimination from now on would be a double elimination, with two guy/girl pairs fighting it out for their place in the game. Syrus Yarbrough, who lost the daily challenge in the fifth episode, was paired up with the losing female, Beth Stolarczyk. The house voted in Alton Williams to face Syrus and he was able to choose his partner for elimination.

The Real World: Las Vegas star chose veteran competitor Aneesa Ferreira and together, the two were able to defeat Beth and Syrus, especially since Syrus was battling through an injured ankle. After the episode aired, their costar Derrick Kosinski revealed that there was some behind-the-scenes drama between Syrus and Alton that caused Syrus to call out his cast member for elimination.

Derrick Said Syrus Was Gunning for Alton Since the 1st Episode When Alton Wanted to Vote in Syrus Instead of Ace Amerson

Derrick appeared on Us Weekly’s Watch With Us podcast to break down the fifth episode and revealed that Syrus had been gunning for Alton since the first week of the show when Alton apparently pushed for Syrus to go into elimination instead of Ace Amerson, who ended up getting voted in.

“I’ll speak for Syrus because at some point, he actually told me, ‘If this situation comes up, you need to explain,'” Derrick said. “On the first challenge, when we had to vote, Ace or Syrus were the ones that were really on the chopping block… And the reason we went with Ace is because he’s the one that put in the least effort during the swimming challenge.”

“At that point, I believe that Alton had lobbied for Syrus to go and not Ace, because they were friends,” Derrick revealed. He said that not many people heard about the plan but Syrus found out that Alton had put out feelers to try to save his friend and “that was all Syrus needed for his ammunition to go after Alton.”

Syrus Recently Said He’s ‘Cool’ With Alton Despite the Elimination Matchup But Said He’d Love to Face Him Again

During a Zoom call hosted by the Challenge Mania podcast hosts for their Patreon, hosts Derrick and Scott Yager were joined by Syrus. In a clip of the call, Syrus, an OG star of The Challenge, was heard updating fans that he’s “cool” with Alton despite how things turned out on the show and doesn’t have any negative thoughts about his costar.

He said, “Me and Alton are cool, I guess, from my end I don’t keep any enemies. I do want my shot at him on the field.” Alton is notoriously private and doesn’t have any social media so fans haven’t been able to get his reaction to the matchup. Time will tell if the two Challenge stars will ever return to a season of the show together so Syrus can face Alton again in a one-on-one elimination.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

