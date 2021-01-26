The Challenge Vet Says He Masterminded the Last 2 Eliminations

The Challenge: Double Agents has been filled with big moments from the beginning of the season, with each elimination seeing two major competitors face off against each other and the last two episodes have been no different. In the fifth episode, veteran Aneesa Ferreira was voted in by the house and the double agents sent in Tori Deal to face her, while in the sixth episode, the house voted in two-time champion Ashley Mitchell and the double agents chose Kam Williams to face her.

The eliminations ended with two strong competitors, Ashley and Tori, getting eliminated from the game, and while the big moves appeared to have been planned and executed by some of the rookies along with returning stars Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Theresa Jones, Challenge veteran Devin Walker has said that he and Kyle Christie were actually the masterminds behind those moves.

Devin made the comments in a recent appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, where he said that the two eliminations were the results of plans he made with Kyle.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

He Explained His Reasoning for the Plan & Said He Wanted to Eliminate or Break Up Teams That Could Win Daily Challenges

On the podcast, while speaking with co-hosts Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski about the elimination matchup of Kam against Ashley, Devin said, “That plan we saw executed was no other than your boy here and Kyle. That was where that derived from. And it was, you know, the same situation with Tori and Aneesa.”

He continued, “That was me and Kyle, wasted, sitting down saying ‘how can we make this game easier on ourselves.’ And the way that you make the game easier on yourself is you limit the amount of teams that can win daily challenges.” He said the goal was to break up the strong teams like Tori and Cory Wharton, Ashley and Cory, or Fessy Shafaat and Aneesa who had already won two challenges together. He said:

If you’re a strong team, we’re sending your a** in there, because chances are one of you is rogue so you can’t compete in the next one, which increases my chance of winning a daily challenge, or if you really are a strong team, the chances of you getting a worse partner are great, which means you have less of a chance of winning a daily challenge.

Devin said what’s most important in the game is to have power and to do so, competitors need to win daily challenges so every move he was making had the goal of increasing his chances of winning a daily challenge.

Devin Is Looking for His 1st ‘Challenge’ Win on Double Agents, His 5th Season Competing

Devin’s appearance on Double Agents marks his fifth season of The Challenge but he’s still in search of his first win. The Are You the One? alum has only made it to one final so far, on Rivals III when he came in third place with partner Cheyenne Floyd.

Rivals III was his debut on the show but he then returned to compete on XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas and Final Reckoning. The reality TV star has a Challenge record of three daily wins and four elimination wins out of five, including elimination wins over Challenge legends Wes Bergmann and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

So far on Double Agents, Devin is one of only three male competitors who have a gold skull, making him eligible to compete in the final challenge. In the third episode, Devin was voted in by the house to face off against his friend and ally Wes in “Snapping Point” and defeated him. The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann Explodes: ‘Do Better’