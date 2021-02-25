The Challenge: Double Agents Cast Reacts to 11th Episode: ‘F****** Bulls***’

On February 24, the 11th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents aired, titled “An Inconvenient Goof,” and it’s safe to say it was a rollercoaster from beginning to end. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 11th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

This week’s episode featured an exciting daily challenge that had no politics involved and came down to both team members performing well. From a moving speedboat, competitors had to grab onto their rope which was hanging from a helicopter and hold on until the “drop zone,” at which point they’d jump into the water and swim to a platform.

Everyone was shocked to see that Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley not only won the challenge but dominated the competition, with Big T’s surprise reveal that she was on a swim team in school. CT was extremely pleased with the win as the presence of a male rogue agent indicates that the elimination will likely be a male elimination day, meaning the Challenge legend might get his shot at going down into the crater to earn his gold skull.

The house deliberations and voting was split pretty evenly between Devin Walker and Gabby Allen or Josh Martinez and Nany Gonzalez, but in the end, Darrell Taylor stuck with his newfound Big Brother alliance, sending Devin and Gabby into the crater. The episode also saw Olympian Lolo Jones bow out of the competition, saying that she felt discouraged at not being able to perform and not getting her chance in an elimination.

The episode ended on a double cliffhanger, first because the elimination did not yet take place so it’s unclear who will face Devin and Gabby in elimination and who will win, but also because the security breach teased in the preview for this episode came in the final minutes, so fans will have to wait another whole week to find out this next twist.

‘The Challenge’ Cast & Fans Reacted to the Daily Challenge & CT and Big T’s Impressive Performance

I don't think people are blocking as much as everyone talking about it 🙄 No offense that we’ve seen the game play this season people aren’t thinking that far ahead 😬🤷🏼‍♀️ #thechallenge36 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) February 25, 2021

The daily challenge was a really exciting one both visually and in terms of gauging teams’ performances without the political advantages seen in other challenges. While it seemed during the mission that multiple teams were doing well, TJ said the winning team, CT and Big T, blew everyone out of the water. The win marked CT and Big T’s second win this season so far and showed off some of Big T’s physical abilities. Here were some of the reactions from the cast:

@iamkamiam_ is such a good team mate though 😩❤️. #thechallenge36 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) February 25, 2021

This challenge was BUILT for me, prepare yourselves to witness greatness! — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) February 25, 2021

Swim Team and Pole Dancing will take you a long way in the @ChallengeMTV World, believe it or not…Big Shouts @theogbig_t! #TheChallenge36 — Derrick Kosinski (@DerrickMTV) February 25, 2021

@theogbig_t is the greatest challenger of all time she’s the 🐐 end of story. Not a debate. — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) February 25, 2021

Haha I forced ct to wear the sunglasses , I think he secretly loved it… — BigT (@theogbig_t) February 25, 2021

Devin also shared a screenshot of himself reaching for his rope and appeared to claim that it was impossibly far away compared to other competitors’ ropes. Fans also reacted to the mission and the daily challenge winners, with one writing, “big t beating all these vets at a strength and swimming daily, out swimming CT? i don’t wanna hear NOTHING about her being a bad competitor again.”

Another wrote, “How can you not be a Big T stan?? I think we can all collectively agree that she’s absolutely amazing.” One said, “CT holding Big T’s hand is really making my heart so warm.” Another wrote, “Leroy did so well in this swimming daily. This is exactly what I meant by Leroy doing better with a great partner.”

Devin popped all that shit to flop on the daily #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/B9wbIAlnrb — MTV Malik (@Malik_MTV) February 25, 2021

Many People Reacted to Lolo Jones Leaving the House, Devin & Gabby Being the House Vote & the Episode Ending in a Cliffhanger

When you see someone quit after you leave a couple of days before pic.twitter.com/61bZuDEKNp — Amber Martinez (@amba1210) February 25, 2021

The episode was packed with many other major moments, including Lolo Jones leaving the house, Devin and Gabby getting voted into elimination after Darrell stuck by the Big Brother alliance, and the security breach and lack of elimination creating cliffhangers at the end of the episode. Here were some of the cast’s reactions:

“Been blocked from competing” literally had 10 challenges — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) February 25, 2021

But it was boys day?? #thechallenge36 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) February 25, 2021

Easy million dollars? This is fucking BULLSHIT — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) February 25, 2021

@Bruce_Lee85 eat my ass — Devin Walker (@MTVDevinWalker) February 25, 2021

Ashley Mitchell joked, “Hahaha. I’m back b******!!!!!!” She then added, “Jk I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THE BREACH IS.” Fans also had a lot to say about these big moments. One fan said, “Lolo Jones is AWFUL…. and she really thinks no one want to see her in a final but she’s so bad. Like personality, sportsmanship, performance, just awful.”

Another wrote, “I think its not just the fact that Lolo is losing that hurts her. It’s the fact that she’s losing to girls she swore that she would be better than. She thought she was gonna just come in The Challenge and dominate cause she’s an Olympian. Doesnt work like that on #TheChallenge36.”

Regarding the voting, one fan said, “CT didn’t you try to throw in Darrell with Theresa a couple weeks ago . Don’t even try to play that OG crap.” Here were some other reactions:

Damn it MTV.

No elimination AND a Security Breach Cliffhanger?!

#TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/oJjEXkF9wM — Ash 😽🖤💛 (@anarchyangel846) February 25, 2021

i wait all sode for the security breach. To find out the security breach isnt happening till next week. WHY MTV WHYYYYY. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/SdIM7uCxAq — yaaaynikki | RAID (@yaaaynikkiTV) February 25, 2021

