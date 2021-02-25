‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings After Ep. 11

Fans were left with quite the cliffhanger after Wednesday’s episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents. We’re heading toward the Final and Heavy on The Challenge has shared their rankings for the remaining teams.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the February 24th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

Fan-favorite team Big T and CT won their second Daily Challenge of the season, showing off some impressive swimming abilities in the frigid waters of Iceland.

The secret vote was a dramatic one, pitting two sides of the house against each other. The Big Brother alliance reaffirmed their grip on the house and Devin and Gabby were voted into The Crater.

After that, viewers were shocked to see Lolo decide to exit the game, leaving Nam without a partner.

Episode 11 was one of the rare Double Agents episodes without an elimination. It ended with TJ calling Devin and Gabby down into The Crater and then announcing that there was a “security breach.”

Read on to see Heavy on The Challenge’s updated rankings.

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 11

After the 11th episode, we have assembled our rankings for the seven teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship.

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

Both Cory and Nam are without a team member, so they will not be part of the list.

Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Kaycee (Gold Skull) & Leroy (Gold Skull)

For the third week in a row, Kaycee and Leroy have ranked at the top of our list. They are a well-rounded duo and have both earned a Gold Skull. Politically, they also appear to be one of the safest teams in the house in terms of being thrown back into The Crater.

Should they make it to the Final, they’re a powerhouse team that is fully capable of winning.

No. 2: Kam (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

Kam and Kyle have been edged out by Leroy and Kaycee again. Like the No. 1 team, both Kam and Kyle have earned a Gold Skull and are a solid performing duo. But in the house, a line appears to have been drawn in the sand.

Kyle voted with Devin, clearly showing he is not a part of the Big Brother alliance. If there are a few more male eliminations, Kyle could see himself thrown into The Crater by the ruling alliance.

No. 3: Amber B. (Gold Skull) & Darrell

Amber B easily won her Gold Skull last episode when she dominated Amber M in Hall Brawl.

And this episode was massive for Darrell. He proved to the Big Brother alliance that he is working with them. This improves Darrell’s chances of a team in the alliance giving him a favorable matchup to earn a skull should they become the Double Agents.

If Darrell makes it to the Final alongside Amber B, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

No. 4: Nany & Josh (Gold Skull)

It was an abysmal performance for Nany and Josh during the Daily Challenge, being disqualified for not hopping onto the rope. If they weren’t disqualified and had the chance to perform, they would have likely done well.

Like the first three teams in our rankings, Nany and Josh remain in the same spot as last week.

No. 5: Aneesa (Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

Although both Aneesa and Fessy have a Gold Skull, their stock for winning the Final together is very low. They were eliminated during the Daily because Aneesa couldn’t hold onto the rope, and that could be a precursor to how she’d perform physically in the Final.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Fessy works hard to have another female competitor pick him as a partner. He may even throw himself into The Crater to try and give himself an opportunity to leave Aneesa.

No. 6: Big T & CT

Big T and CT’s impressive performance during the Daily Challenge moved them up one spot in the rankings. They have a chance to earn a Gold Skull by throwing themselves into elimination as the Double Agents, so we will likely see them heading down into The Crater at the start of the next episode.

CT has proven he can perform in a Final, but we still don’t know how well Big T can do. But she made one thing clear this episode, she has great swimming abilities and could do well if there’s a swimming portion in the Final.

No. 7: Devin (Gold Skull) & Gabby

Things are not looking great for Devin and Gabby. They’ve been called down to The Crater and with it being a presumed male elimination, Devin is likely an underdog against everyone. CT has made it clear that he wants to earn his Gold Skull and is willing to go through Devin to win it.

The security breach does add an interesting element to everything, however. We have no idea what it could be and if it will favor any of the cast members, specifically Devin or CT.

Even if Devin and Gabby make it out of elimination with a victory, they’re low on solid alliance members and could be called down into The Crater again. Also, Gabby needs to earn a Gold Skull and her opportunities are running short.

