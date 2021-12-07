Devin Walker Spills on Argument Between 2 Co-Stars Over CT Tamburello

The final episodes of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” are here and to mark that, the last Aftermath show hosted by Devyn Simone was an episode of “S*** They Should Have Shown.” During the half-hour clip, several cast members spoke about their favorite memories of the season.

Many cast members were also asked about moments that didn’t make the final edit and Devin Walker revealed some interesting details about a fight between cast members that wasn’t aired.

He spoke with Josh Martinez and said Emy Alupei and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley actually got into it at one point, with Big T calling out Emy over her attachment to CT Tamburello. As viewers of the season know, Emy called him Uncle CT all season and worked hard to be on his team several times.

Devin Walker Said Big T Remixed Emy's Song 'Alien' With Insults





In a conversation with Josh, Devin said one of the top moments of the season not caught on camera was the “Big T and Emy fight.” Josh looked completely shocked and said, “How did I forget about that?” Devin explained, “Big T started remixing ‘Alien’ with just insults.”

Josh laughed and said he couldn’t believe that fight didn’t get shown on the show. Devin said, “I’m not sure what caused it but I believe that it was Emy’s attachment to CT and Big T, I think maybe because of ‘Double Agents’ she had been in that position the previous season, and for whatever reason it erupted in a remix of ‘Alien’ with only insults.”

Devin then quoted a line he remembered from Big T’s version, “I’m an alien, I follow CT around all day and suck his d***, I was like, ‘woah what’s going on here.'” Josh called it the most bizarre argument he’s ever seen. “I’ve never seen Big T lose her s*** like that, it was f****** hilarious.”

Emy & CT Had a Similar Storyline to Big T & CT’s Storyline on ‘Double Agents’

Emy and CT had a similar storyline to Big T and CT on “Double Agents” as CT took both under his wing and worked with them over the season. On “Double Agents,” CT and Big T were partners and they had a touching partnership that captured the hearts of many viewers.

Things took a turn south, however, as CT abandoned Big T for another competitor. Although it seemed they worked it out by the end of the season, fans noticed that he was cheering against Big T quite loudly on “Spies, Lies and Allies” and saying in his confessionals that he didn’t want her on his team.

Instead, he cheered for Emy, even during the elimination round between the two and pushed to get Emy on his team. Emy made it no secret that she wanted to work with CT and threw herself into elimination more than once to be able to join him after winning. As the final is now quickly approaching, time will tell if their partnership ends on a brighter note this season than CT and Big T’s.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

