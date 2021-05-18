Hunter Barfield Addresses Ashley Mitchell’s ‘Final Reckoning’ Move

The Challenge: Final Reckoning aired a few years ago now but it featured one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history during the final when winner Ashley Mitchell chose to take the $1 million prize for herself instead of sharing it with her partner Hunter Barfield.

In an iconic Challenge moment, Ashley said, “This guy has belittled me, put me down, slut-shamed me and also threatened my life and my family’s life. I’m keeping the money.”

The very next season, on War of the Worlds, the two faced off in elimination and Hunter and his partner eliminated Ashley and her partner at the very beginning of the game. Hunter went on to make it to the final where he placed sixth overall. The Are You the One? alum hasn’t returned to the competition show since then but he recently took to social media to address the infamous moment on Final Reckoning.

Hunter Recently Tweeted About the Move & Said to ‘Let It Go’

On May 14, 2021, Hunter replied to a now-deleted tweet and referenced that moment in Challenge history. He wrote, “I’m living my life being a Dad and I’m happy. You are living yours doing what you do. I’m tired of having to rehash this every time I get on Twitter. I hope you’re happy with ALL the money you have. My happiness is in my son I now have. Be happy and let it go it’s in the past now.”

The day before, Ashley had replied to a fan who called her Final Reckoning move “one of the most grimy (but karma filled) reality tv moments ever” as the Real World star “took $500,000 from that man.” Ashley wrote, “No I didn’t take 500,000 dollars from this man. I just didn’t give him 500,000 of my dollars.”

I’ve always said take the money I don’t care. But nothing was won on her own…. don’t take the W away from me. — MTV Hunter Barfield (@hbarfield13) May 14, 2021

A fan account replied to Hunter and told him to “stay mad,” to which he replied, “Seems like a more annoyed tweet to me. If money is everything hush about it and be happy.” Someone called him bitter and he said, “Doesn’t seem very bitter to me just more factual. But interpret how you want! Have a blessed day.” Hunter then got into a discussion with a fan about the final challenge and how Ashley came out on top as the sole winner of the season. He said:

If I don’t eat the plates I did we don’t win…. it’s not hard to see that. If I eat it like everyone else we don’t win. Tell my why the plate eating portion wasn’t individual? If it added minutes off the other team why didn’t it add minutes to her time. Eating was individual!

Hunter also told someone, “That’s all you saw lol. You didn’t see anything else that went on. Of course she needed an excuse. I fell 20 foot out of a helicopter and continued to compete for HER! When I could barely walk…. let that sink in.” He then explained, “I’m just tired of seeing about it, it’s all over now. I’ve moved on and I wish she would too.”

No it didn’t, how can you not understand that all other times meant nothing to our win. We didn’t win not one thing which was me Except the eating which I did… we don’t get the win which means another team does without the eating. We were far behind and my eating put us ahead. — MTV Hunter Barfield (@hbarfield13) May 14, 2021

Hunter Has Been Off From the Show for Several Seasons as He Became a Father in 2019 & Has Been Focusing on His Family

On November 6, 2019, Hunter welcomed his first child, son Kohen Brian Barfield, PEOPLE reported. The new father told the outlet the birth was an “emotional roller coaster.” He explained:

Being a first-time parent, the process was an emotional roller coaster but it was the most beautiful moment I’ve ever experienced. I’m a crier so I definitely cried a little bit! I never knew I could love something so much so fast but he’s already my best friend! We are overwhelmed with support from family and friends and we could not be more thankful and blessed.

It appears as though he might be willing to return to the show as he has retweeted several messages from fans asking him to come back to the show and tagged The Challenge‘s Twitter account in reply to a fan who wrote, “Hunter was a force but if he was allowed to consistently be on the show’s like most are, He’d have 3 titles already easily. He’s a damn monster they dont wanna see lol.”

