Johnny Bananas Devenanzio Responds to Rumors He’s Dating Co-Star

Recently, fans took to social media to speculate about whether Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has been dating one of his “Challenge” co-stars, Natalie Negrotti, and he replied to those rumors in typical Bananas fashion.

It all started when “Big Brother” star Natalie shared a short video clip on her TikTok account showing a trip she took. “Everyone telling me I shouldn’t travel across the country for a man,” she wrote on the video while the voiceover said, “I don’t care. I don’t care. I really don’t give a f***. I really don’t.”

In the video, there were clips of Natalie as she looked out at the ocean, then a few clips of her holding the hand of a mystery man as they went to the beach to have a picnic. Here is the TikTok video:

A Lot of Fans Replied in the Comments Speculating That It Was Bananas

The video received a lot of comments from fans asking if the mystery man was Bananas. The two reality stars had a brief showmance during “The Challenge: Vendettas” and they were spotted on a date after the season. However, by the time they appeared on “Final Reckoning,” it was clear the two were not in a relationship.

The video was shared to “Challenge” gossip account @mtvtheechallenge and the page captioned it, “Everyone keeps asking who Natalie’s man in this video is. Apparently everyone is saying Bananas?”

While more fans took to the comments to give their thoughts on the video, Bananas himself hopped into the video’s comments to put those rumors to bed, writing, “I’d rather put a campfire out with my face.”

Bananas Split From Morgan Willett Several Months Ago But Recently Revealed He Misses Her Every Day

Bananas and his girlfriend of around two years, “Big Brother” winner Morgan Willett, went their separate ways, with Morgan announcing the news on September 27, 2021, Us Weekly reported. She said it was always her intention to be an open book and she wanted to let fans know that “Johnny and I are no longer together,” she said at the time.

The seven-time “Challenge” champ, on the other hand, has been mostly quiet about the breakup but had a rare moment of public reflection during a recent episode of his podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas.” He was asked by a listener if he misses Morgan and replied, “not a day, not an hour goes by” that he doesn’t.

He said it wasn’t his style to discuss his personal life publicly and that’s why he hadn’t spoken about their split earlier. He also indicated that there were many accusations about his mental health at the time of the split, explaining that fans assumed his lack of an emotional response in the public meant he wasn’t affected by the breakup.

“Just because I wasn’t spilling my guts in public, does not mean I wasn’t bleeding privately,” he explained. He also said he was disappointed that their breakup was discussed at length publicly because it “tarnished and overshadowed” the times they spent together. “That’s definitely my toughest ‘Challenge’ loss as well,” he concluded in his reply.

