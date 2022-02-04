Johnny Bananas Opens Up About His Breakup & ‘Bleeding Privately’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett broke up several months ago now, but the seven-time “Challenge” champ has recently opened up about his breakup. Bananas initially remained very tight-lipped about the split, while his ex-girlfriend Morgan shared a lot more with her followers on social media.

“Big Brother” winner Morgan first announced the reality couple’s breakup on September 27, 2021, via Us Weekly. “I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” she said at the time. The one-time “Challenge” competitor also spoke about her feelings after the breakup and her difficulty with moving on in various Instagram Stories.

Bananas, on the other hand, only issued a brief statement to E! News about the end of their two-year relationship, telling the outlet, “this is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff.” He hadn’t addressed the breakup any further after that statement until a recent episode of his podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” where he answered fan questions.

Bananas Said Their Breakup Was His ‘Toughest Challenge Loss’ & He Misses Morgan Every Hour of Every Day

On January 29, Bananas released a special episode of “Death, Taxes and Bananas” in which he answered many listener questions about “The Challenge.” Near the end of his hour-long podcast episode, Bananas was asked, “What is your toughest Challenge loss? Do you miss Morgan?” He replied that this is the first time he’s addressed his relationship publicly because he usually wants to keep his private life private.

“When things went south between the two of us, there were obviously a lot of unfair and untrue accusations about my mental health being made publicly,” he started. “I chose, again, to keep to myself. Cause I knew if I addressed what was being said about me, it would only bring more attention to this narrative that I didn’t necessarily see as accurate so I chose to remain silent.”

He said “a lot of people out there” wrongly assumed that his lack of a public display of emotions meant that he didn’t have an emotional response to the breakup. He added that being on reality TV for so long has made him develop a thick skin and the ability to hide how he’s feeling: “Just because I wasn’t spilling my guts in public, does not mean I wasn’t bleeding privately.” He added:

If it were up to me, I would have chosen obviously to keep all the salacious details private because once things did go public, all the sharks out there smelled blood in the water. They tore us both to pieces, I felt somewhat fairly and unfairly, and it really tarnished and overshadowed some of the beautiful aspects of the time that we had spent together.

He concluded that “not a day, not an hour goes by” that he doesn’t miss Morgan and “that’s definitely my toughest ‘Challenge’ loss as well.”

Morgan Wrote in an Instagram Story During Their Split That the Person She Loved Cheated on Her

Bananas didn’t speak on the reason for their split during his podcast but Morgan shared her story about what happened, telling her followers that “The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me.” She said when she found out, she made the decision to leave and was very hurt by everything.

The “Ex on the Beach” alum also told her fans that she was wondering if she’ll ever stop hurting. “What if I never stop replaying things in my head?” she asked. She said she wasn’t angry and wondered if she would become angry. During his podcast, Bananas did not address Morgan’s claims that he was unfaithful during their relationship.

