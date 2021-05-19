The Challenge Winner Sent Gift to Co-Star Who Was ‘Not Very Kind’

The seventh episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” was action-packed and also saw two competitors get eliminated from the game in the final stretch of the show. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of “The Challenge: All Stars,” which dropped on Paramount Plus on May 13.

During the episode, Jisela Delgado and Eric “Big Easy” Banks lost the daily challenge and had to go straight into elimination. The house voted for Nehemiah Clark to face them and he ended up choosing Kendal Sheppard as his partner in the Arena. Unfortunately for the two, they were unable to build their ladder quickly enough and Big Easy and Jisela won the elimination in an upset, punching their ticket to the final.

Kendal said goodbye to her cast members but later revealed that she didn’t hug her costar Jisela goodbye as the two had been at odds throughout the first few episodes. After the episode aired, Kendal shared that she ended up sending a gift to Jisela over the situation.

Kendal Said They Spoke After the Show & Both Apologized for What Happened on the Season

Kendal went on Instagram Live a few days after the episode dropped to answer fan questions about her time on “All Stars.” One person asked whether her cast members had apologized to her for their behavior on the show, targeting her from the beginning, and Kendal brought up her situation with Jisela. “Jisela and I have talked. Not like a lot, but a lot at once,” she said.

“I think there was a lot of misunderstandings, period,” she shared. “But also, that house is designed to make you question everyone, everything, don’t trust anyone. It makes you really, really suspicious. Paranoid at times.”

The “Inferno” winner then said, “Jisela and I have both apologized. She was not very kind to me. She’ll tell you.” Kendal said she didn’t hug Jisela after her elimination loss as she was feeling very emotional and later found out that it really bothered Jisela. “She was really upset that I didn’t hug her, and I thought, ‘Why in the world would she be upset?’ So I think you saw the bracelet I sent to her. It’s supposed to be a ‘hug’ since I didn’t hug her.”

Jisela Tweeted After the Show That Kendal Is a ‘Class Act’

And this is why I have learned to appreciate and care for this beautiful soul. We could all take a page from her book. #classact https://t.co/NkUqAygCxS — Jisela (@JiselaDelgado) May 15, 2021

After the episode aired, Kendal tweeted, “As much as it seriously HURT.. I was also happy for @EricBanks and @JiselaDelgado. When you look at their challenge history, both have conquered A LOT. And although I felt like @NehemiahMTV & I should have gone to the final, I was excited for them to have the experience.”

Jisela replied to Kendal’s tweet and told her followers, “And this is why I have learned to appreciate and care for this beautiful soul. We could all take a page from her book. #classact.”

After the fourth episode of the show aired, fans asked why it appeared like female cast members were “bullying” Kendal and Jisela was quick to reply, “Kendal is not weak and no one is bullying her.” She explained that she “didn’t trust her” and “Kendal did not take responsibility for her actions in the 2nd challenge” which affected their friendship. However, Jisela clarified that at this point in time she thinks “highly of Kendal, but that did not happen overnight.”

New episodes of “The Challenge: All Stars” drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

