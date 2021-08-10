‘The Challenge’ Star Addresses Getting Blocked on Social Media by Wes Bergmann

Stars of “The Challenge” have been known to fire shots at each other online but sometimes they take things a step further and actually block each other on social media. Morgan Willett, who appeared on “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” and is now dating her partner from that season Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, recently spoke about being blocked by another legendary “Challenge” star, Wes Bergmann.

In a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, Morgan said, “Guys, I’ve had people literally blowing up my DMs asking why Wes blocked me. Was not recent. This was like three years ago after our season.”

She continued, “No clue why, but like I’m not really offended because I can’t fathom Wes is posting anything I’d be remotely interested in seeing. I guess he has just kept me blocked. No clue why, but Wes, you’re missing out on free workouts and awesome discount codes, bud, so your loss.”

Johnny Bananas & Wes Have Become Friends Recently After Years of Rivalry On and Off the Show

It may be that the blocking originally started because Morgan was partnered with Wes’ biggest rival during “War of the Worlds” or because she began dating Bananas after the season, although that hasn’t been confirmed. Bananas and Wes have had a feud going on for many seasons now until the shocking reveal on “Total Madness” that they decided to work together.

After the two joined forces in the 35th season of the franchise, Bananas told PEOPLE in an interview it made more sense for them to work together. He said they are two of the biggest names in the show and are both very strategic and political players so they should not be getting eliminated early as they both were on “War of the Worlds 2.”

It seems as though their friendship has now extended beyond the show as Wes will even be joining Bananas on the second season of “Celebrity Sleepover” hosted by the seven-time champ this fall.

Morgan Will Likely Never Return to ‘The Challenge’ According to Past Interviews

Morgan’s sole season on “The Challenge” was “War of the Worlds” and fans of the reality star shouldn’t hold their breath on her returning to the series. Bananas said in a “Challenge Mania” podcast appearance that he met Morgan while filming that season and they began dating after the show but he told her early on that their relationship likely wouldn’t work if she appeared on more seasons of “The Challenge.”

“War of the Worlds” was filmed in the fall of 2018 and the two were eliminated during the third episode but they made the most of their time together and went on vacation after filming. It wasn’t until October 2019 that they went public with their relationship during a red carpet appearance.

Bananas revealed that he told the “Big Brother” star, “I’ve been doing this for so long that if there’s any chance for this relationship to work, it can’t be under the public eye of a reality television show. Before anything got serious, I basically told her, ‘listen, you know that … this has been my life, my profession, for the foreseeable future. I just want you to know that if you plan on continuing to do shows, this isn’t gonna work.’”

He said regardless of his comments, Morgan had already decided to move on from reality TV as she felt she didn’t want to dedicate her career to it, so his comments weren’t an ultimatum.

