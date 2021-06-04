Johnny Bananas & Wes Bergmann to Reunite for Upcoming Show

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Wes Bergmann are arguably two of “The Challenge’s” biggest names and their rivalry throughout the years has had fans choosing which side of the feud to support. However, they haven’t appeared on a season together since “Total Madness” when they shocked fans with their new alliance, so fans will be pleased to know that the two are set to reunite on our screens once more.

Bananas has been spending his time away from “The Challenge” hosting NBC’s “1st Look” and recently revealed that his former nemesis will be joining him on the next season of his new show “Celebrity Sleepover.” The announcement came via “1st Look’s” Twitter account:

It reads, “You asked, we listened. @WestonBergmann is joining @johnnybananas on @CelebSleepover this fall! What do you want to see them do? What questions do you have for them? Reply to this tweet and we’ll make it happen! #celebritysleepover.”

The first four-episode first season of “Celebrity Sleepover” aired in April 2021 and saw Bananas interviewing musicians, actors and reality TV personalities in a video-interview format, peppered with various segments like challenges and drink-making. “We’ve taken a lot of the concepts from your traditional late-night talk show hosts and we’ve added our own spin,” Bananas told Heavy. “It’s a talk show, but it’s also a sleepover slumber party at the same time.”

Wes & Bananas Moved On From Their Explosive Rivalry on ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’

Bananas and Wes first appeared on “The Challenge” together on “The Duel” in 2006 but their rivalry only started during their second season together, “The Ruins,” in 2009. Bananas and Wes were both on the Champions team but Bananas was already allied with his close friends Evan Starkman and Kenny Santucci and Wes quickly became public enemy number one after the first challenge of the season.

Part of the rivalry between Bananas and Wes also stemmed from the fact that Kenny hooked up with Wes’ ex-fiance Johanna Botta on the previous season of the show and Bananas was a close friend of Kenny’s. During the season, the two got into each other’s faces and Wes called Bananas a “b****” and said, “I can’t wait to beat the s**t out of you.”

After “War of the Worlds 2,” when both of them were eliminated early, they decided to work together on “Total Madness.” Bananas said in a PEOPLE interview, “I think Wes and I both knew that us putting our beef aside and working together was probably the smartest thing for our games.”

Bananas said, ”I was looking at it like… two of the biggest names in the show, and two of the most dominant, strategic thinkers in the game, just got eliminated within the first four episodes. That’s an embarrassment and slap in the face and wake up call for us to change things up.”

They Are Both Taking Time Off ‘The Challenge’ to Focus on Other Projects

Although they will both be appearing on “Celebrity Sleepover” in the fall, it may be some time before fans can see these two “Challenge” legends back on the competition show together. Bananas has already made clear that he’s taking a step back from the show to focus on his hosting projects and expanding his repertoire, while Wes recently said he’d be skipping season 37 due to other work commitments.

Wes revealed he’d be spending the next few months working on another reality TV show, this one with his company BetaBlox: “I’ve been scared for months to release this news: I’m unable to return next season… I’m sorry to those I’m disappointing because of this decision. I’ll make it up to you.”

The show is set to be a full-season reality TV show about several startup companies and entrepreneurs in an incubator developing their businesses and taking part in various challenges and activities, with the first season set to film this summer in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Bananas, on the other hand, recently told Heavy in an interview that his priorities now lie in developing himself outside of The Challenge. “For now, I’m just really focused on the projects I’m working on, Celebrity Sleepover, really spreading my wings, expanding my repertoire and showing people that I’m not in fact just a banana, I’m also an onion and there’s other layers to me.”

