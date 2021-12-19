Nany Gonzalez Posts Emotional Comment About Coming Out to Her Mother

One of the major themes throughout “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” was the developing relationship between longtime veteran Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. Their romance came to a culminating point in the finale episode of the show, when the two were brutally forced to go up against each other in a physical elimination for a spot in the final leg of the show.

It was an emotional moment that tugged at viewers’ heartstrings as both Nany and Kaycee became emotional in their interviews. After some back-and-forth between the two, Kaycee eventually won the elimination and also the whole season. In her exit interview, Nany emotionally spoke about how much confidence in herself she’d gained through her relationship with Kaycee.

After the show filmed, the two continued their relationship and recently moved together. It also looks like they might be exploring certain options for their future as Nany recently asked her followers for recommendations or advice regarding in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

After the Final Aired, Nany Thanked Fans for Their Support of Her Relationship & Revealed That She Discussed It With Her Mother

Nany posted several photos of herself and Kaycee together during their elimination matchup on her Instagram Story after the finale and thanked fans for sending their love and support in her direct messages. She then wrote, “What a lot of people don’t know is right before I left to film this season of The Challenge, my mother came to visit me.”

She wrote that the two of them sat in her living room discussing everything, “life, her life, my life, our lives,” the “Real World: Las Vegas” star wrote. She continued:

I will never forget the moment she looked at me and said, ‘Nany, when I leave this world, all I care about is that my baby girl is happy. I don’t care if you’re with a man, I don’t care if you’re with a woman. All I want is for you to be happy.’ And it was in that moment, I felt free. I love you, Mom. I miss you every day but I know you’re with me and I know you’re proud.

Nany’s Mother Died a Couple of Months Ago as the 37th Season Was Airing

Nany’s mother devastatingly didn’t get to see her daughter and Kaycee’s emotional journey in the season finale as the reality star announced on October 29, 2021, that her mother Carmen Guerra-Ferry had died. She wrote, “Heaven has received an angel. May you Rest In Peace, Mom.”

The “Challenge” vet didn’t speak about her mother’s cause of death but in the days that followed, she urged her followers to hug their loved ones and not to take any moments for granted. “I will continue to make you proud & not a day will go by where I don’t think of you and thank you for the life you gave me,” Nany wrote. “The strongest woman I know, my mother.”

Nany’s announcement came just a day after she and several co-stars were pictured in Amsterdam to film the reunion of “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

