‘The Challenge’ Cast React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 11: ‘Speaking Out Their A**’

Episode 11 of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” continued with the new format introduced in the previous episode, with competitors split into three teams, or cells, facing off against each other. The episode, somewhat unpleasantly named “Mucus Plug,” featured a physical heights-above-water challenge and a classic, gritty elimination that had cast members sharing their thoughts online.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 11th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 20 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The episode’s mission, titled Satellite Sabotage, featured a massive type of wheel hanging above the water and teams had to jump from one spoke to the next as the other teams blasted jets of water up at them. A mistake from the Ruby team’s Kyle Christie saw the Emerald team win a second week in a row and form the Agency.

The group nominated Ed Eason to go into the Lair and the rookie called Kyle down to the sand to face off in Pole Wrestle. Kyle maintained his undefeated status in that type of elimination and sent Ed home, leaving only four rookies in the game. After some suspense, he chose to infiltrate the Sapphire team, sending Nelson Thomas to Ruby.

The Cast Commented on the Scary Challenge & the Nominations Process

THERES SOME BIG FISH IN THERE NOT SURE HOW BIG BUT THEY ATE THE SMALLER ONE!!! #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/CFmj97V5CJ — Bryce Phillips TV (@TvWithBryce) October 21, 2021

During the challenge, cast members commented on the scary nature of the mission and how the competitors were doing. Nelson wrote, “@TheOfficial_CT said it perfect ‘all you can think about is falling to your death.'” Emy Alupei joked, “I WANNA GO TO MY MAMAAAA.”

Amanda Garcia called out her co-stars, “Came in to the episode late but ya really looks like you guys are on the outside of the white line. Cheatersssssss.” Corey Lay tweeted, “The way Nelson is jumping is smart but looks hilarious lmao.”

In terms of the nominations, Amanda wrote, “Logan’s response to Ed going in has me DEAD!!!!!!!” In the episode, Logan Sampedro said that Ed volunteering to go in instead of him meant a lot and added, “If I could know how to cry, I would.”

After nominations, Logan sat with Ed and gave him suggestions about who he should call down to the Lair depending on what kind of eliminations it seemed to be. He told Ed that Nelson would be an easier option and wrote, “These rookies are funny!!! Speaking out there a** #Logan I’m taking notes, let’s see if you keep that same energy through out the season.”

There Were a Lot of Strong Reactions to Ed Going Into Elimination & Choosing Kyle as His Opponent

As Kyle was beating Ed in elimination, Amanda commented, “Ed feelin real stupid rn picking the f***** champion of pole wrestles.” She then added, “Tory rooting for kyle to win only cuz Ed rejected her.” Amanda accused Tori of trying to get with Ed, who has a girlfriend, earlier in the season.

Josh Martinez gave props to Kyle, writing, “Kyle is the king of pole wrestle.” He then commented on Kyle’s choice to infiltrate, tweeting, “What a blindside that steal was brutal.” Amanda joked, “KYLE I WAS ALREADY ON YOUR TEAM STAY AWAY.” Nelson called Kyle a snake and teased next week’s episode:

This guy @KyleCGShore 🐍 🤬 Let see what I have to say about this on the next episode Of #TheChallenge37 8/7c on Wednesday. — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) October 21, 2021

Amanda found the silver lining in the situation, telling Nelson, “Nelson maybe this is your best bet to be on Ruby with Cory….I have a good feeling. But of course still sad you had to switch teams.”



“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

