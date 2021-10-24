‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 12 Preview Shows Major Conflict Between Stars

The 11th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw yet another rookie eliminated from the game as the changing format allowed the veteran truce to continue a little while longer but the preview for next week hinted that tempers between the remaining players will be reaching a boiling point.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 11th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The upcoming episode, the 12th on “Spies, Lies and Allies,” will actually be a major milestone for the network as it will be the 500th episode of “The Challenge” in its long run on our screens. From the looks of the preview, this milestone episode will be a fiery one, with a physical challenge and heated confrontations between some of its stars.

The previous episode ended with Ed Eason getting eliminated by Kyle Christie, leaving just four rookies in the game, so the veteran truce might hold out a bit longer if they’re able to target the remaining rookies. However, Kyle chose to infiltrate the Sapphire team after his win, sending Nelson Thomas to the Ruby team and the 11th episode ended with a few cast members appearing unhappy at his decision.

The Preview Showed an Exciting, Physical Challenge to Commemorate the Show’s 500th Episode

The preview starts with longtime host TJ Lavin telling the cast members this week’s challenge is a “very special mission” because it’s for the 500th episode of “The Challenge.” It’s an exciting landmark for such a longstanding reality TV show and it looks like producers have come up with a massive mission to celebrate.

The three cells appear to be battling it out in a big open space over several black bags and we see clips of collisions and tackles between the male competitors and the female competitors, including Nany Gonzalez body checking Amanda Garcia while running with two bags and in the background, Kaycee Clark is rushing Bettina Buchanan. There is also a clip of Amanda and Emy Alupei on the ground and it looks like the Challengers will not be holding back.

In the guys’ heat, Kyle Christie sprints with a bag, now sporting blue sleeves for his new team Sapphire and Emanuel Neagu looks to be targeting Cory Wharton. At one point, Cory and Nelson Thomas have an explosive reaction to something going on off-camera.

The Preview Also Indicated That There Will Be Some Drama Between the Cast Members on At Least 2 Occasions

It looks like the next episode will start with some conflict hot on the heels of Kyle taking Nelson’s spot on team Sapphire as Nelson confronts the British star and calls him a snake. Kyle doesn’t back down and the clip ends with the two going forehead to forehead as security steps in. Nelson already hinted on social media that he’ll have something to say about Kyle’s move as he tweeted after the 11th episode:

This guy @KyleCGShore 🐍 🤬 Let see what I have to say about this on the next episode Of #TheChallenge37 8/7c on Wednesday. — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) October 21, 2021

Later in the action-packed preview, Emy tells her former partner, “Uncle” CT Tamburello, “I feel like you changed your behavior to me,” at the club night. Earlier in the season, Emy went through a lot of trouble to be partners with CT and the veteran seemed on board with her plan but being on separate cells may have caused a divide. It looks as though that’s not the end of it for Emy as she eventually yells, “I’m done!” and storms off.

The episode is described on MTV’s schedule as, “Players commemorate the 500th episode of The Challenge with the physically demanding ‘Brush Contact’ mission. Players get into a heated argument at the club. Players try to pressure one agent into volunteering for elimination in order to infiltrate cells.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

