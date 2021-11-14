‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 15 Preview Shows Physical Hall Brawl Challenge

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” had an interesting 14th episode with a big switch-up in the cells by the end of the elimination and it looks like the next episode will have a physical challenge to allow some of the veterans to get their frustrations out on the field.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 14th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The 14th episode saw the departure of Ashley Mitchell, who was deactivated from the game for a rule break. The female elimination between Amanda Garcia and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley led to Big T’s elimination but because of Ashley’s departure, Big T was able to stay in the game on team Ruby and Amanda as the winner infiltrated Emerald. She took Tori’s spot in that cell, sending her rival to Ruby.

The Preview Showed a Physical Challenge in the Hall Brawl Style With Some Major Contact

There was a lot of shakeups in the teams last episode and as it stands going into this week, Emerald still has six competitors: Amanda, Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, Emanuel Neagu, Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez. Sapphire only has three players, CT Tamburello, Logan Sampedro and Emy Alupei. Ruby has four competitors: Tori, Big T, Kyle Christie and Nelson Thomas.

The preview hinted that the challenge will be some sort of hall brawl outdoors with competitors running down different lanes and colliding in the middle. We hear TJ Lavin explaining that there are “three trenches” that meet in the middle.

It looks as though there will be some big slams on the women’s side as the edit shows Tori saying excitedly, “Someone’s going to get…” but before she can say that someone will be getting rocked, the preview cuts to Tori herself getting body-slammed by Kaycee in the intersection of the trenches.

There Will Be a Lot of Tensions in the House as the Veterans Turn on Each Other

It looks as though the veterans are all turning on each other, as the preview starts with Tori asking Josh, Devin and others, “You expect me to sit on my team and watch them just disintegrate?” The preview then cuts to Devin who is telling someone heatedly, “I’m smart enough to not buy bulls*** when I see it and I don’t expect it from my best friends, that’s why.”

There is a brief clip of Amanda’s classic evil laugh and viewers then see Kyle saying, maybe to CT, “You’re trying to look me in the face now and say we’re not friends.” CT then yells at Kyle, “You f***** me over today!” Kyle laughs at CT’s reply so we’ll see if the two allies will be really going after each other.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

