‘The Challenge’ Sneak Peek After Episode 3 Shows Vet Alliance Crumbling

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” returned on Wednesday, August 25, with its third episode, “Truce or Dare.” The first two episodes of the season saw the veterans form an alliance to pick off the rookies but not without difficulty and drama as the precarious alliance seemed to be a ticking time bomb.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next week.

The third episode featured another four rookies called into elimination as the veteran alliance continued to hold. However, because of “Survivor” winner Tommy Sheehan’s concussion and medical DQ, the elimination was a female-only duel between Tacha Akide, the house vote, and Berna Canbeldek, the Agency’s pick. Berna won the contest and chose to remain with CT Tamburello while Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Jeremiah White paired up. The episode ended with next week’s preview, which showed hookups and more hints of the crumbling veteran alliance.

The Sneak Peek of Episode 4 Showed Competitors Growing Closer & the Veteran Alliance Possibly Breaking Apart

The sneak peek at next week’s episode was filled with hints at upcoming hookups, starting with rookie Logan Sampedro and Big T growing closer as the “Survivor Spain” star called Big T “beautiful and kind.” There were also clips of Michele Fitzgerald and Emanuel Neagu kissing as well as Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White.

It also appeared as though the veteran alliance will hit some bumps in the road, with Devin Walker yelling “come on, bro, that’s f***** up.” The camera angle made it look like he was shouting at Kyle Christie, one of his closest friends on the show, so viewers will have to wait and see what’s going on between the vets.

Rookie Priscilla Anyabu said in her interview, “The veteran alliance is literally crumbling,” as Tori Deal and Fessy Shafaat looked stressed or annoyed. The “next on” segment ended with Josh Martinez yelling at someone in what looked like the elimination lair. There is a lot of bad blood between the veterans from previous seasons so time will tell which tenuous bonds will hold and which will break.

The Mission Next Week Looks to Be a Heights Over Water Challenge With a Puzzle Aspect

The mission in the fourth episode, called “Undercover Comms,” appears to be a heights over water challenge with competitors hanging from a platform above the sea. The clip showed competitors racing upside-down across the platform doing some “spider s***” as one star put it. It also looked as though they’ll have to get a code to unlock a case so there may be a puzzle or memorization involved.

There are a few competitors who have made no secret of their fear of heights, including Big T and Emy Alupei, so it will be interesting to see which teams do well. Fessy and Esther Biade, Aneesa Ferreira and Logan, and Tori and Ed Eason are the three teams that have already won a mission so those will be the ones to keep an eye on.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

