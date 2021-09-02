‘The Challenge’ Cast Reacts to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 4: ‘Really Pissed Me Off’

The fourth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” aired on September 1 on MTV and the appropriately titled episode “Messy” saw the tension in the house that was hinted at last episode build to a breaking point. While it was airing, the cast members shared their opinions and reactions to the ongoing events on social media.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

This week’s episode had a slow build-up showing many conversations going on between the rookies and the veterans about the famous vet alliance. Going into the mission this week, the vets all seemed to be on the same page about their strategy but things soon deteriorated.

The challenge, Undercover Comms, saw two heats of teams race to decode a lock on a briefcase that would allow them to target other teams, until just one remained. While the challenge required teamwork, it was largely based on alliances as several teams could gang up on others. Fessy Shafaat and Esther Biade won the mission, their second this season, and formed the Agency.

To no one’s surprise, Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay were voted into elimination as they were the only rookie-rookie team remaining. While it seemed as though Hughie Maughan and Bettina Buchanan would be the other rookies nominated to go in by the Agency, at the last moment Fessy decided to fire a shot at Amber Borzotra and sent her in alongside Hughie.

In a shocking twist, Amber and Hughie defeated Corey and Michele, sending them home and setting up the show for some major fallout among the veterans, especially among the Big Brother alliance.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cast Members Reacted to the Challenge & All the Alliance Discussions in the House

Challenge fans: stop coming for the vets & OGs on the show. me: works in a massive Vet alliance finally & see running the game. Fans: stop playing scared and coming for the rookies 🤦🏽‍♂️🤯 You just can’t win with these people 😂😂😂😂 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) September 2, 2021

As the discussions about alliances was ongoing at the beginning of the episode, cast members reacted to what was being said on screen. Corey tweeted, “If only Amber could see what’s being said about her when she’s not there…” Hughie wrote that his workouts with CT were very common and not a one-time occurrence. Eliminated rookie Michaela Bradshaw shared:

Kaycee teaching a corporate lesson. You don’t have to actually like them or trust them. Just make them think you do. #TheChallenge37 — Michaela Bradshaw (@TheMichaelaB) September 2, 2021

Fessy wrote that he wished the show was more like “Big Brother” in one key aspect: “I wish the challenge house had live feeds. That would answer a lot,” he tweeted. Amber addressed the talks that Fessy had about her, writing, “Yeah, lol I feel like an idiot…Hate that I trust people so easily.”

During the challenge, Corey called out Hughie for his reaction and said, “Has there been a single mission where Hughie hasn’t complained about it? Chile this is The Challenge not a tea party #TheChallenge37.” Hughie also thanked Berna Canbeldek for helping him during the mission. Emy Alupei wasn’t happy with Kyle pulling her and Devin’s lever:

Kyle rlly pissed me off dude #TheChallenge37 — Emy Alupei (@AlupeiEmy) September 2, 2021

Berna tweeted, “These daily’s are soooo sick! wanna do it again and again.” Ashley tweeted that she loved the partnership of Nany Gonzalez and Gabo Szabo and Corey agreed, “Gabo is so clueless. But it’s so f****** cute.” Hughie added:

I am the 1st to hold hands up and say I genuinely sucked at that challenge, all jokes a side I sucked so bad lol #thechallenge37 — HUGHIE MAUGHAN (@hughie_maughan) September 2, 2021

There Were a Lot of Comments About the Nominations & the Elimination, Especially Fessy’s Big Move

I knew I could reach out to Fessy to try to make a deal. He's the one vet in this game that has done me a solid so far. He could've easily put me in the 2nd elimination against Kelz but out of respect he didn't want to put me in twice in a row. Mad respect. #TheChallenge37 — Corey Lay – MTV Challenge (@CoreyLay) September 2, 2021

Berna wrote, “Fessy great partner: someone u can definitely work with.” Hughie commented on the deliberations and said, “It’s moments like this you realise what the whole game is about, you believe people have the same game and heart as you and then you see different, I’d never ever have said Cory or Michelle but others don’t think the same way obviously #thechallenge37.”

Berna wrote that she believed Kyle’s apology for choosing Devin to target during the mission while Amanda Garcia wrote, “Hahahaha leave it to Kyle to yet again be chaotic af on another challenge hahahahahahaha.”

Corey wrote, “Hughie you got last place in the first mission and no one even thought to put you in to the Lair. My a** got thrown in there. How dare you say your ride this season hasn’t been easy.” Josh said the deliberation was a “complete s*** show.”

Michele said, “It’s not fun to play with your back against the wall. It means that you have to do things and hurt people to survive. Truly hard to watch that deliberation. #TheChallenge.” Amanda hinted at some gossip, “Fessy didn’t wanna say Bettinas name for another reason.” Devin wrote:

Josh hinted that he might be regretting his outburst as he tweeted, “Overreacted is an understatement. But I just really wanted to keep my Big Brother team strong.” Devin pointed out that the elimination was three rookies and one competitor on their second season so it was “still not bad.”

Ashley tweeted, “Lol love you meech but the queen is staying!! Hopefully. My only other female champ?!!!! Gotta keep her around.” Fessy wrote, “Don’t get it twisted. I’m happy Amber b won last season. We NEVER spoke while we were in that house. I just didn’t feel comfortable with where I thought I was on her list. People forget everyone has separate ties. There’s 34 people in the house. You always gonna piss someone off.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’