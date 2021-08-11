Tayler Jimenez, Kaycee Clark’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Tayler Jimenez is the ex-girlfriend of Kaycee Clark, a reality television star known for “Big Brother” and “The Challenge.”

Clark, a former football player, made a name for herself after appearing on season 20 of the hit CBS show. She would go on to win over Tyler Crispen.

Viewers will next see Clark on “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.” It will be her third time appearing on the competition series.

1. Jimenez Is Based in Arizona

According to her Instagram account, Jimenez is based in Chandler, Arizona – a city southeast of Phoenix.

Born in 1996, the 25-year-old was raised in Chandler alongside her sisters, Tasha and Tinana, according to Stars Offline. The outlet reported that she previously lived in San Diego, California.

2. Jimenez Is a Digital Creator & Model

Jimenez lists herself as a “Digital Creator” on Instagram, working in fashion, beauty and fitness, though Showbiz Cheat Sheet refers to her as a “model.”

Among her credits, according to Stars Offline, Jimenez often is featured in photoshoots including for Fenty in 2018. The site also claimed she won a “Miss Jetset Magazine” photo contest in 2017.

Stars Offline also lists her as a brand ambassador for Thrive Island, Tumble Bee Clothing and Frannie Marie. The outlet lists her net worth at $100,000 as of 2020.

3. Jimenez Lived With Clark

I think the funniest part of all of this is that she really acting like I’m not still on the lease and other things 😂😭 — ✨Tayler✨ (@thattayfever) July 3, 2021

While together, Jimenez moved into Clark’s apartment in San Diego, California, reported Stars Offline.

According to the outlet, Jimenez previously lived with a significant other during college, before she dated Clark. The experience made her not want to live with anyone else, describing it as a “horrible time,” until she took that leap with Clark.

When she finally addressed her split with Clark, she tweeted in July “I think the funniest part of all of this is that she really acting like I’m not still on the lease and other things.”

4. Jimenez and Clark Dated for More Than 2 Years

kaycee and tayler are such an attractive couple pic.twitter.com/Y7bKZGhi5a — austin (@tiffchaddha) March 15, 2021

Jimenez’s remarks about Clark’s lease seemed to confirm their breakup. The pair first sparked rumors of a breakup in March 2021 after fans noticed the former couple no longer followed each other on Instagram.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Jimenez also deleted a saved Instagram Story about their relationship and removed all photos of the former couple. Clark’s relationship with a fellow “The Challenge” competitor, Nany Gonzalez, is rumored to be the cause behind the split.

Jimenez was first linked to the former “Big Brother” star in December 2018, a few months after her win, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

5. Jimenez Supported Clark After Flirting With Gonzalez on ‘The Challenge

Fans were quick to comment on Clark and Gonzalez’s flirting on “The Challenge,” but Jimenez squelched those concerns at the time.

In her first tweet, she wrote, “I mean…. A for effort.” She later added, “The last thing I’ll say about the clip… y’all I’ve been knew about that scene since they got back from filming MONTHS ago. This isn’t news to me. Since then I’ve chatted with Nany on a couple of occasions. There is seriously no bad blood I find the whole scene funny.”

Season 37 of “The Challenge” premieres tonight on MTV at 8 p.m.

