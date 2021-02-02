‘The Challenge’ Star Opens Up About Past Struggles

Many of the newer competitors on The Challenge come from different shows and fans are less familiar with their stories than the veterans who have appeared on The Real World. One of the U.K. stars of The Challenge, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, has recently opened up about some of her struggles in life but shared an inspiring message for her followers.

In an Instagram post on February 1, the Shipwrecked star shared a photo of herself and said, “In the past when I struggled to handle certain life situations, I used to struggle to get out of bed. I’d stay under the covers from morning, until late afternoon.”

She continued, explaining that she worked on changing her mindset and said, “it was up to me to create a life I couldn’t wait to wake up to.” She closed her post by sharing words of inspiration to her supporters and said, “For those of you struggling, Do one thing [you’re] good at everyday.” Here is the post:

Big T Recently Opened Up About the Loss of Her Parents & Brother

In a recent episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, Big T opened up about the death of her parents when she was younger and only a short time later, she posted on social media about the recent death of her brother.

She wrote about her brother’s death on December 21, posting a photo of herself and her sister and writing, “My sister, my pillar of strength. Even though we are mourning atm I’ll keep posting on my insta because I want everyone who has lost someone close to know that there is still life and after pain we can still strive and we can still live rip karim.” In the comments, she confirmed that her brother had died but did not provide more details about the cause of death.

In a series of Instagram stories, she addressed the episode where she discussed the death of her parents and said she wasn’t ready to speak more about it:

Everything’s a little bit raw at the moment because unfortunately my family have lost someone special recently so talking on this subject makes me a little wobbly when I have to be super strong with little ones running around.

The reality TV star received a lot of support from her Challenge costars after posting these messages, with a lot of them sharing their love in the comments.

Big T Is on Her 3rd Season of ‘The Challenge’ & Is Looking for Her 1st Win

Big T is back on The Challenge: Double Agents, her third season of the show, hoping for her first win. She made her debut on War of the Worlds 2, where she was eliminated early in the game. She had a more lasting impression in her second season, Total Madness, and became a very well-liked player in the house.

The competitor was sent home early on that season after she suffered an injury during a drunk evening in the house. She’s back for Double Agents and has made some big moves so far in the game, first helping to get her initial partner in the house, Joseph Allen, sent into elimination, and then making a power move with her new partner, Chris “CT” Tamburello.

After winning the daily challenge in the fifth episode, Big T and CT sent strong competitor Tori Deal into elimination against her friend, longtime Challenge veteran Aneesa Ferreira.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

