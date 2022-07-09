Wes Bergmann Makes Announcement About Challenge Future

Wes Bergmann recently made an announcement about his “Challenge” future following his appearance on the “All Stars” season 3 spinoff. Warning: This article contains spoilers about the entire season of “The Challenge: All Stars 3” including the show’s winners.

The final episode of “The Challenge: All Stars 3” saw the finalists spend the night on a yacht instead of uncomfortably like most “Challenge” seasons. The following morning, the two men and women with the fewest points had to face off against each other to remain in the final and Mark Long and KellyAnne Judd were eliminated.

The rest of the final saw the competitors have to run on the beach, complete an eating challenge, solve a puzzle and swim with a board out to the yacht. Wes Bergmann and Jonna Mannion both came out on top, with Jonna winning a second “All Stars” season back-to-back. After the episode dropped on Paramount+, Wes made an announcement about his future on the show.

Wes Thanked the Show, His Co-Stars & Fans & Gave an Update on His Future Plans

Wes posted a photo of himself during the final on Instagram and wrote a long caption about winning the show. He thanked the producers of “The Challenge,” saying, “You all invented, implemented, and then maintained the coolest game in the world. I’m so proud to play your game harder than you ever imagined someone doing.” He thanked his co-stars on the show with a special shoutout to Nehemiah Clark and Brad Fiorenza.

After thanking fans and his wife, Wes spoke about his future plans. “Will I return? Yes, probably,” he wrote. “But I will not return with the intent of winning. Only with the intent of trolling. It’s time others win. I’m now just going to show up to make the lives of anyone that looks at me sideways MISERABLE. I will take the worst human on the cast and back them into a corner until they beg for forgiveness – to which I will never grant.”

He concluded his post with a play on his iconic line from “Rivals II,” writing on Instagram, “I’ve got hundreds of companies, a BMW, a monster truck, and a Lamborghini. Su$@ My Díć$!”

Two of Wes’ Co-Finalists Congratulated Him on His Win & Jonna Posted Her Own Statement Celebrating Her Victory

Several of Wes’ co-stars congratulated the champion on his victory, with Mark Long writing in the comments, “Congratulations my man! It was a pleasure playing the game with you. You deserved that WIN. I’m hoping we get to play again in the future #ForeverYoung.” Brad Fiorenza wrote, “Congratulations Big Wes!!! It was an absolute honor & blessing to run another one with you.”

The other “All Stars 3” champion, Jonna Mannion, posted her own statement about winning another season. “WHAT. A. RIDE.,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will have to say.. this was one of the harder seasons I have ever done.. for many reasons.” She concluded:

It tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally. I reached my breaking point. And instead of crumbling, I rose above it. This season was really about proving to myself and the rest of the world that I deserve to be in the position I am in now. BACK TO BACK ALL STARS CHAMP. I came for the crown, defended it… now who wants it??

