Wes Bergmann Opens Up About Appearing on Future ‘Challenge’ Seasons

The 37th season of “The Challenge” is the first one in a while that hasn’t had legend Wes Bergmann among the cast and unfortunately for fans of the strategic and entertaining reality star, it seems he won’t be back on screen for at least the next season or the spinoff show “All Stars.”

The two-time champ revealed the disappointing news this week, writing on his Instagram Story, “Good news and bad news. A lot of big life changes are coming for me (no, my wife is not pregnant). They are exciting and I cannot wait to share them.” He then explained, “The bad news, in no uncertain terms, because of these life changes: I will be on zero challenges in the [foreseeable] future; spin-off or otherwise.”

He joked that people have assumed he’s getting ready to return to the show because he shared videos of himself working out and looking “super ripped” but it’s not the case. He thanked fans for their support but said sharing the news to everyone is easier than individually replying to the many questions he receives about his return to the show.

Wes Later Clarified That He Isn’t Retiring But Is Very Busy With Other Projects

The following day, Wes posted another slide to his Instagram Story clarifying his comments and reassuring fans that he hasn’t retired from “The Challenge.” He wrote, “I am not retired. I’m simply booked from now until a relatively long time from now. I wish I could do it all but I can’t. I hope to be back and you should count on me doing so, because it’s highly probable. But just not anytime soon.”

Wes hasn’t shared all of these life changes with his followers at this time but he previously announced that he’s been developing his own reality TV show with his company BetaBlox, which will see several entrepreneurs and startups living in a house together and competing in activities and challenges with the goal of building their businesses. The show was filmed this summer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and finished filming around the time the 37th season of “The Challenge” premiered so it will likely be released in the coming months.

Wes has remained involved in “The Challenge” community despite his absence on the show, however, and films a weekly recap of the show for his Patreon account. He also recently appeared on Johnny Bananas’ podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas” to discuss the ongoing season with his former rival.

Wes Told His Friends & Family That He Won’t Be Available for a While as He Overcommitted Himself

Wes posted a message on his Instagram specifically aimed at his friends and family apologizing for “overcommitting” and telling them he won’t be free to see anyone for a while. “It’s easier to do it this way than to attempt to keep saying no to things,” he wrote. “I’m very sorry.”

I can’t do anything for awhile. No lake. No bar. No coffee. No trips. I feel so bad putting you off like this, but every minute is accounted for in the near term. To my current obligations: I’ll be there. But I cannot say yes to anything else for at least a month.

Wes explained that he chose Instagram to send the message to everyone so they can publicly see he’s not avoiding anyone in particular. “I have overcommitted and I’m working diligently to prevent it from happening again,” he added and finished by saying he’s available for emergencies and “hit-or-miss texts.”

