MTV VMAs 2021 Date & Location Details

The “Video Music Awards” are back, and this year, at a familiar location! But, the 2021 show is actually airing later than it has in recent years.

After a strange 2020, MTV is returning with an in-person show featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Doja Cat as the host. She will be joined by presenters AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and Travis Barker.

Some presenters are pulling double duty as nominees or performers themselves. Barker is teaming up with Machine Gun Kelly to perform their new song, “papercuts.” Alicia Keys and SwaeLee will also debut their newest single, “LALA!”

Lorde, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Tainy, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Twenty One Pilots, Ozana, Normani and Ed Sheeran are all slated to perform.

The Foo Fighters will also take the stage for the first time since 2007 as the recipients of the Global Icon Award, MTV announced on August 19. The award “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Video Music Awards’ Are Returning to the Barclays Center

In June, MTV announced the “Video Music Awards” is returning to Barclays Center in 2021.

The Brooklyn, New York arena was last used for the 2013 “Video Music Awards” show, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet revealed it was the intended setting of last year’s ceremony, but plans shifted amid coronavirus safety concerns to a multiple-location format.

Making it clear that safety is a priority, the network wrote in the press release that “MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe.”

Past “Video Music Awards” shows have taken place on both coasts with theaters including Los Angeles’ The Forum in 2017, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in 2018 and Newark’s Prudential Center in 2019.

The ‘Video Music Awards’ Air Live on September 12, 2021

The “Video Music Awards” will air live on September 12, 2021, just a day after the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

To mark the occasion, MTV announced it is collaborating with the nonprofit, 9/11 Day, “for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action,” according to the press release.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed this year’s ceremony will take place after Labor Day for the first time since 2012, which aired on a Thursday night. The outlet added that in the 1990s it was commonplace for the “Video Music Awards” to air mid-week after the holiday.

MTV will air a live pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m., with the actual show kicking off at 8 p.m. Per Entertainment Tonight, it will be simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and the CW.

