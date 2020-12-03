Mushroom on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 12/2/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is down to its final 6 contestants, and one of those characters is the Mushroom.

Here’s what we know about the Mushroom so far, and who the viewers and panelists think is singing from behind the mask:

‘The Masked Singer’ Mushroom Clues

The Mushroom’s clue packages have included a number of significant visual clues, such as a hat, a man dressed like a mask, a microphone, a watering pale, a rake, a radish, a cityscape, “North Spore” High School, orange juice, black beetles, and a prom queen’s crown.

With their voice concealed, the star behind the mask said they chose to compete as the Mushroom because “Earth is such a beautiful place and as the Mushroom, I want to remind everyone that we are all connected.” The Mushroom has also said, “I’m here to win the world over, one song at a time.”

Lyrics from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton have been associated with the Mushroom. There have been a number of clues related to Mean Girls in connection with the Mushroom. The movie scenes at the Winter talent show and homecoming were referenced in the animated video, and the phrases “you can’t sit with us” and “now it’s time to fetch the golden mask” seemed to reference Mean Girls, too.

The Mushroom’s “magic lamp” clue was an edible red “brain” that Nick Cannon said tasted like strawberries.

Mushroom on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

The Mushroom seems like the contestant to beat this season, and the judges have guessed a number of famed recording artists and musical talents as his potential celebrity identity. Some of their guesses have included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, or Jaden Smith.

Among the fans, the leading guess right now is that the Mushroom is actually Jordan Fisher. We like this guess, as Fisher has not only starred in Hamilton, but he’s performed in a number of musicals. He also is no stranger to celebrity talent competitions; he competed on Dancing With the Stars.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

