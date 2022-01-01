New Year’s Eve Live Countdown Timers for the Mountain Time Zone (2021-2022)

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year from the Mountain Time Zone, it may be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns since most cater to the East Coast. But there are some options for New Year’s Eve that cater to those who are in the Mountain Time Zone, including timers and countdown clocks below that can help you say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022.

Mountain Time Zone Countdown Clocks & Timers for New Year’s Eve

First, the timer below from TimeandDate.com will automatically count down to when New Year’s Eve is over in the Mountain time zone.

If this isn’t the type of timer you prefer, there are other countdown timers that can detect your location and set the timer automatically for your time zone.

This countdown timer from Time and Date detects your location and can also be expanded or changed according to your preference. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

To go directly to your city’s countdown, visit TimeandDate here and enter the city of interest.

This next countdown will take you directly to a timer for the Mountain time zone (Denver, Colorado.)

Here’s a different timer from CountingDownTo.com.

Additional Countdown Live Streams & Broadcast Options

Multiple broadcast networks are carrying New Year’s Eve celebration events tonight as we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Although none of these are geared specifically for the Mountain time zone, your local news may break in to share when it’s midnight in your area, or the hosts may mention when it turns midnight in your region.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or without cable on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also catch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms.

This year’s NBC countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, and other services.

