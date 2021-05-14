Pluto Pillow on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Kevin Li and Susana Saeliu took their company, Pluto Pillow, and their products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get one of them to invest in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, “A pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about Pluto Pillow on “Shark Tank”:

1. Pluto Pillow is a Customizable Pillow

Pluto Pillow is a company that sells custom-built pillows, which Saeliu emphasized in an email to Heavy.

“A member of our team actually makes your pillow when an order comes in,” she told Heavy. “And we obsess over you. If something isn’t quite right, we’ll move mountains to make it right!”

The company does offer a 100 night risk-free trial from the time a customer receives the pillow. After two weeks, if you are not satisfied, the company will send you a prepaid shipping label to return the pillow. All the details on the risk-free guarantee can be found online here.

2. The Pillow Is Customized to Body Stats

There are multiple ways that the Pluto Pillow is customized for a customer. First, the company starts with a customer’s body stats, how they sleep and what kind of pillows they like, according to the website.

“We leverage data to craft the right pillow for you through our patent pending process,” the website reads. “Take the guesswork out of pillow shopping and maximize your sleep.”

The brand specializes in pillows that are breathable and temperature-regulating with no electronics.

3. The Founders Came From Entrepreneurial Families

Saeliu told Heavy that both of the founders came from families of entrepreneurs, but they were still a bit hesitant to share their product with others initially.

“Once we did start sharing, it was a mixed bag,” Saeliu shared. “Some thought it was a great idea (because finding the right pillow can seriously be a chore!). However, some family members who didn’t want to see us struggle in a competitive space were a bit more lukewarm.”

Saeliu added, “That said, we both came from entrepreneurial families who quickly supported us 1000% when they saw us put in the work.”

4. They Get All Kinds of Requests For Pillows

Not everyone likes the same type of pillow, which was clear for Pluto Pillow from the beginning.

“The biggest surprise has been the substantial number of customers who wanted us to create a pillow for them that’s ‘as firm as dry cement,'” Saeliu tells us. “Equally surprising is that many customers take their Pluto Pillow when traveling and need to order another one when they sometimes forget to bring it home!”

The reason they decided to go on “Shark Tank” was to hopefully secure a Shark to help build the business.

“We thought it would be amazing to work with a Shark and grow our company together,” Saeliu tells Heavy. “Additionally, we talked to several founders who have been on the show and they all had overwhelmingly positive things to say about the experience.”

5. The Pluto Pillow Can Be Purchased for $95

The Pluto Pillow can be purchased and customized online through the company’s website here. One pillow can be purchased for $95.

To order a pillow, customers fill out a quick questionnaire which the company uses to craft the custom pillow. The custom pillow will be delivered within 7 business days from the time it was ordered.

Tune in to “Shark Tank” to see if Pluto Pillow can score a deal from one of the Sharks.

