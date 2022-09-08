Queen Elizabeth Young: Photos of Her as a Baby, as a Girl & At Her Coronation

Queen Elizabeth Young: Photos of Her as a Baby, as a Girl & At Her Coronation

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Queen Elizabeth young photos

Getty Picture taken on 1937 at Buckingham Palace in London showing the Royal family on the balcony after the Coronation ceremony. (From L) Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Princess Elizabeth, Mary of England, Princess Margatet and King George VI. (Photo by - / PLANET NEWS / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II had the longest reign of any other member of the monarchy in England’s history. She was only 25 at the time of her coronation, and died at age 96. Read on for photos of the queen young and at her coronation.

The Royal Family announced her death in a statement, saying she “died peacefully” on Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle. She was under medical supervision at the castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. Her son, Charles, 73, is now king. He will be known as King Charles III, a statement from the Royal Family said.

King Charles was among family members who gathered at the castle as her condition worsened. He remains at the castle and will return to Long Friday, the statement said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Queen Elizabeth II Was 25 at Her Coronation, Which Was the First to Be Televised

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyPortrait taken on June 2, 1953 shows Britain Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation, which was the first to be televised. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II was the first member of the monarchy to be coronated in a televised ceremony, according to TV Insider. She was 25 at the time of her coronation June 2, 1953.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyBernard Fitzalan-Howard, 16th Duke of Norfolk (1908 – 1975), the Earl Marshal, greets Queen Elizabeth II upon her arrival at Westminster Abbey in London for a Coronation rehearsal, 22nd May 1953.

Her coronation occurred 14 months after she ascended to the throne, according to Town & Country. At her coronation ceremony, she became the queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, which is now Sri Lanka.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyCoronation Queen Elizabeth II 1953, The Coach Passing Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar Square. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

TV Guide Magazine put Queen Elizabeth on its cover in 1953 in its story, “A Queen Is Crowned,” which detailed some of their new television technologies.

queen elizabeth young photos

Getty(From R to L) The Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Kent, the Princess Margaret, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, The Queen Mum, the young Duke of Kent, the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Prince William of Gloucester and the prince Richard of Gloucester, on the Queen’s Coronation’s day, in Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953.

The TV Guide cover story in 1953 announced their upcoming coverage, writing, “WHEN, WHERE AND HOW AMERICA WILL SEE POMP OF FIRST TELEVISED CORONATION.”

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyThe Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince Philip pose after the Queen’s Coronation, 02 June 1953 in Buckingham Palace.

The TV Guide said the coronation was an opportunity for TV networks to “unveil their latest technical innovations,” which included “the use of jet planes to speed films across the ocean and possibly the first live pickup to span the Atlantic.”

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyQueen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bath and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 02, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honour carry her train.

“Because of the five-hour time differential between London and New York, American viewers will be forced to climb out of bed at dawn if they’re to watch the start of the Coronation ceremonies,” the TV Guide said. NBC and ABC started their coverage at 5:30 a.m., “bringing viewers a description of the royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey,” the article said.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyA canopy of cloth of gold is placed over Elizabeth II by the four Garter Knights prior to her anointing by the Archbishop of Canterbury at coronation ceremonies in London’s Westminster Abbey, on June 2, 1953. For anointing, the Queen was disrobed of her crimson Parliament robes and took off her diadem and jewels herself. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STRINGER / INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

The coverage lasted throughout the day, with the major networks airing the Queen of England’s first speech following her inauguration at 4 p.m. that day, the TV Guide reported. The networks returned two hours later “to show the first films taken in London earlier that day.”

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyQueen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bath and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, receives homage and allegiance from her subjects during her coronation ceremony on June 02, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London.

The films shot in London were transported from London to Montreal with Royal Air Force jet bombers, the article said. The recordings were kinescopes, also called telerecordings, which are made by filming the screen of a monitor.

Elizabeth II Was Photographed on Her First Outing as a Baby

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyBritain’s Princess Elizabeth is pictured in her baby carriage for her first outing on October 9, 1926.

Elizabeth II, who was born Princess Elizabeth, made her first voyage into the public sphere on October 9, 1926. The pudgy-cheeked infant who would one day become the longest reigning monarch was six months old at the time.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyPrincess Elizabeth talking to Prince Philip (second right), the Duke of Edinburgh, at the Royal Horse Show at Windsor, England, May 12th 1949. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

A few years later, Princess Elizabeth was photographed as a wiry 11-year-old girl in 1937.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyA picture taken in 1937 of eleven-year-old Britain’s Princess Elizabeth in an unknown location.

Another photo, taken in 1949 before she became the Queen of England, captured a cute moment between the young Elizabeth II and Prince Philip talking across the aisle.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyPrincess Margaret (1930- 2002, left) and her sister, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) leaving Grosvenor Square, London, after the unveiling of the memorial to American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 10th April 1948.

Another photo before her reign began showed Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, at a memorial in London for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The photo was taken in 1948, three years after he died.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyQueen Elizabeth II leaning down to greet a little boy named Prince, who was born the same day as Prince Charles, during a visit to Nairobi, circa 1955.

Queen Elizabeth II was also photographed in 1955, early into her reign as queen, on a visit to Kenya.

queen elizabeth young photos

GettyBritain’s Queen Elizabeth, center, poses with her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret, in June 1936 in the garden of the Royal Lodge at Windsor, England. The Queen Mother died in her sleep March 30, 2002 at the age of 101.

A much younger photo of the princess sisters shows the two as girls with their mother, who became known as The Queen Mother at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. Queen Elizabeth I lived even longer than her daughter, living to age 101.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant Crash Text Messages Provide Window Into His Last Hours

Read More
, , , , , ,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x