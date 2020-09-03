Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Has New Business Venture In The Hamptons

Maybe former Real Housewives of New York star Cindy Barshop should have her apple given back to her because it looks like she has a very interesting new business venture in The Hamptons, New York.

According to Page Six, Barshop is opening her vaginal rejuvenation spa, VSpot, in The Hamptons. “I was going to open another spot downtown in Tribeca, and I changed that plan to the Hamptons due to COVID,” Barshop told Page Six on August 17. Barshop also told the publication that many of her clients have moved out to The Hamptons during the coronavirus pandemic, making it a popular spot. “Women are saying I am important, my sexual health is important,” Barshop added.

The VSpot’s list of services includes “vaginal tightening,” the “kegel throne,” and the “vajacial.” Barshop joined The Real Housewives of New York for season four but didn’t return for the seasons following. Barshop has twins who are now 10 years old, and on the show, she famously fought with star Sonja Morgan. According to her website, Barshop was also the founder of Completely Bare Spas, which viewers saw when Barshop was on The Real Housewives of New York, but the company has since re-launched with new management as Spruce & Bond.

Ramona Singer Recently Called Barshop A ‘Nobody’

According to Bravo, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer recently shaded Barshop, calling her a “nobody.” In May, Singer’s daughter, Avery, was using the “Which ‘RHONY’ member are you?” Instagram filter, and put her results on her Instagram stories, according to Bravo. Singer’s results were Barshop and other former Housewives star Kristen Taekman, and when Singer showed her mother, she responded that they were “nobodies,” according to Bravo.

During the May 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Singer cleared up her comments. “That was just kind of being funny and playful with my daughter, and then Page Six picked it up,” Singer said on the episode, as noted by Bravo. “I actually called back Page Six for once, and I said, ‘Listen, I respect them both tremendously.'”

In response, Barshop tweeted on May 22, “Nobody? Everyone keeps on talking about me.”

Barshop Is Passionate About Sexual Health

In case it wasn’t already clear, Barshop is very passionate about sexual health. In 2016, Barshop spoke to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about one of the treatments she offers at the spa using something called the “FemiLift Laser.” According to Bravo, this treatment can help women who have a “lack of sexual desire.”

“It used to be like a taboo subject and right now, it’s not about the man; it’s about empowering women to take control of their bodies and their sexual health. And it’s not to make it look different; it’s to make you feel better,” Barshop said to The Daily Dish in 2016, as noted by Bravo. “So it’s an unbelievable treatment, it’s an unbelievable wave that’s going on. The FDA just approved the Viagra for women. So I think it’s about women’s sexual health and women are taking control now.”

