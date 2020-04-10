Avery Singer, Ramona & Mario Singer’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts

Avery Singer is the only daughter of Real Housewives of New York City castmember Ramona Singer and her ex-husband Mario Singer. Avery has made cameo appearances on the Bravo reality TV series since she was a preteen.

But Avery is no longer a teenager. She has graduated from college and now works in the financial industry in New York City. Avery has continued to work remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak while she is holed up in Boca Raton, Florida, alongside her divorced parents.

Avery Singer has been documenting the family’s time in Florida through her Instagram Stories. For example, she shared a video of Ramona working out in the living room of the condominium while Avery sat at her computer. The caption at the bottom of the screen read, “Step into my office and her barre class.”

1. Avery Singer Is an Analyst at an Investment Management Firm & Has Been Working On Wall Street Since Graduating From College

Avery Singer’s parents are both entrepreneurs but she decided to enter the financial world instead. She currently works at investment management firm Neuberger Berman as an analyst. According to the firm’s website, the organization “manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Singer joined the firm in March 2019. Her first job out of college was at Morgan Stanley, where she served as a registered associate for nearly two years.

Singer is a licensed financial professional in New York and New Jersey, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Her profile on the organization’s website states she has passed four exams needed to work in the securities industry, including the State Securities Law Exam and the Futures Managed Funds Examination.

2. Avery Singer Studied Economics at the University of Virginia

Avery Singer began her college education at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, which is a national honor society for incoming freshmen. She also joined the Tri Delta sorority, according to her LinkedIn profile.

But Singer decided to switch schools after one year in Georgia. She transferred to the University of Virginia, where she majored in economics and minored in sociology. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2017.

Her activities included participating in the Women’s Business Forum at the McIntire School of Commerce. The group is described as an “open forum to discuss issues that are unique to gender and to explore the challenges faced in work and family relationships” on the school’s website. Singer was also part of the University of Virginia Smart Woman Securities group, which prepared young women for careers in finance.

During her college career, Singer padded her resume with internships in New York City. She was a marketing intern at the advertising agency called AKA UK. In the summer of 2015, Singer worked for the commercial National Bank of Canada. And the summer before she graduated, Singer interned at Morgan Stanley in the private wealth management division.

Singer also volunteered as a college student. Her LinkedIn page notes that she helped elementary school students sharpen their reading and writing skills through the Madison House in Charlottesville, Virginia.

3. Avery Singer Was Almost Expelled From Her High School Because of RHONY

Avery Singer began her high school years at the private, all-girls Convent of the Sacred Heart school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But she didn’t end up graduating from there, and her mother’s participation on the RHONY may have been a contributing factor.

In 2009, Page Six cited a Sacred Heart parent who said Ramona Singer’s notoriety on the reality TV series had become a concern for the school community. “All of us and the school are very embarrassed by Ramona’s actions on the show,” the source said. “The school has asked her to take Avery off the show, but she refused. Now no one wants to be near Avery because they don’t want to be associated with the show.”

A New York Post report in 2016 echoed that sentiment. The newspaper cited a former RHONY castmember who claimed Avery Singer was asked to leave Sacred Heart. The source, who was not identified by name, claimed, “Ramona embarrassed herself on the show and they thought it was a negative reflection on the school.” At the time, Ramona denied this claim and said her daughter had wanted to switch to a co-ed school. It’s unclear from where Avery graduated high school; her social media pages do not mention the school and it does not appear to have been published anywhere else.

But in 2017, Ramona Singer confirmed that her participation in the reality TV series nearly got Avery thrown out of Sacred Heart. During an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show, Singer admitted, “My daughter almost got expelled. They wanted to expel her from Sacred Heart because of the housewife show. Alex, my fellow castmate, bared her breasts in a magazine and they wanted none of that.” That portion of that interview begins at 7:57 and can be heard here.

4. Avery Singer Told Her Father She Was ‘Ashamed’ Of Him After He Was Caught Cheating On Ramona

Avery Singer was caught in an uncomfortable position when her parents separated. Ramona and Mario Singer split in 2014 after Mario began an affair with a much-younger woman named Kasey Dexter. Ramona Singer found Mario and Kasey together at the Singer house in the Hamptons and called the police.

Ramona Singer detailed the dissolution of her marriage in her memoir, “Life on the Ramona Coaster.” The autobiography also included a letter Avery wrote to her father after the affair came to light and Mario had moved out of the family’s New York home. The letter read in part:

I’m writing to you again because I hope that, as your daughter, I will be able to get through to you- but I don’t even know if I can at this point. You admitted to me that you have been reckless and self-destructive. You need to stop and fix your actions before you lose everything that is good in your life. I know right now you are unhappy with your life and yourself. You need to put your life into perspective. You live in New York City, one of the greatest cities in the world, and have a beautiful house in Southampton. I know that you are unhappy with your job, but it was your choice to take on that responsibility. You could have left and tried something else, but you didn’t. You can’t blame Mom for your unhappiness. You had this job long before you met her. If anything, I would hope that you can see Mom brought you the greatest happiness and love that you experienced- me, your only daughter. You have traveled the world and take vacations yearly. Do you know how many people can say they have this? It is a very small percent. Think about when we went to Africa, and we saw all those families with no shoes and clothes. People have to walk miles just to get water. You have a healthy daughter and a wife who loves you more than life itself. We were a trifecta and you broke us. What you have done and are still continuing to do is now forever damaging. You have no one to blame but yourself. It’s about time you stop acting like a teenage boy and take responsibility for your actions. This whole thing is an embarrassment to Mommy and me, and you have not once thought about how it would affect us. I am ashamed of you… You are my father, but you haven’t been acting much like one. It is time for you to fix the damage.

Mario and Ramona Singer’s divorce was finalized in 2016. He continued to date Kasey Dexter but the two of them broke up in 2018 after Mario caught Dexter cheating on him, according to Page Six.

As clear by the fact that the three Singers quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic, Mario did ultimately mend fences with his daughter and ex-wife. According to Avery’s Instagram account, she and her father traveled to Europe together in 2016.

5. Avery Singer Made Cameos On RHONY Throughout Her Teenage Years

Fans of the RHONY have watched Avery Singer grow up. She first appeared on the show as a 12-year-old girl. Avery was not a constant presence on the reality TV series but she made enough cameos for fans to get an idea as to her personality. Avery was presented as the calmer opposite of her mother. The List commented in 2018 that Avery became a “fan favorite” due to her “often hilarious responses to her mother’s histrionics.”

Ramona Singer talked about Avery’s work ethic during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s daytime talk show in 2014. Ramona said her daughter spent much of her junior and senior years of high school studying, preparing for the SATs and planning ahead for college. Frankel joked that Ramona had a “perfect child” because not all high schoolers are that committed to schoolwork.

During an interview with Bravo before Avery graduated from college, Ramona talked about Avery’s evolution since RHONY began in 2008. Ramona described Avery as a “skinny mini” when the series started and that Avery had grown into a “beautiful person inside and out” and had grown to be taller than Ramona.

